Walt Disney : Star Wars and Frozen Fans Around the World Celebrate Unprecedented Global Product Launch

More than 500,000 Retail Locations Worldwide Kick Off Triple Force Friday and Frozen Fan Fest Activity on Oct. 4 with New Products, Giveaways, Promotions and Family Friendly Activities

After months of anticipation, retailers around the world are celebrating Triple Force Friday and Frozen Fan Fest as all-new products from a trio of original Star Wars entertainment releases and Disney’s “Frozen 2” hit shelves, marking the first-ever simultaneous global product rollout for two entertainment juggernauts.

Following a week of epic product reveals – which included a Star Wars livestreamed event featuring film talent, and global product debuts from hundreds of celebrity Frozen fans and social influencers – fans can now get their hands on a wide array of new products spanning toys, apparel, fashion accessories, housewares, tech, books, consumables and more.

“This week marks the biggest retail event ever for The Walt Disney Company, giving fans a unique opportunity to connect more deeply with their favorite stories and characters from Star Wars and ‘Frozen 2’,” says Ken Potrock, President, Consumer Products Commercialization. “We can’t wait for fans around the world to experience the newest products, games, books and more tied to these beloved characters and their new adventures.”

Frozen Fan Fest and Triple Force Friday Retail Celebrations

Flagship Disney store locations in the U.S. hosted midnight openings allowing fans to shop a selection of commemorative Star Wars items and the new range of “Frozen 2” merchandise. Starting today, Disney store will kick off Frozen-themed in-store events in 170 locations, offer a special gift with purchase (limit one per guest, while supplies last), as well as a sweepstakes where one fan can win a trip to the “Frozen 2” or “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere.

Additionally, fans can visit shopDisney.com for new, immersive Triple Force Friday and Frozen Fan Fest takeovers, including video content that plays while they shop a wide assortment of merchandise for the whole family.

Star Wars fans in Anaheim and Orlando started the celebration at Downtown Disney and Disney Springs with midnight shopping at World of Disney and The LEGO® Store. LEGO Star Wars fans at Disney Springs are also invited to join a LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Master Build Event taking place over the weekend. Fans in Anaheim can enjoy Frozen-themed photo opportunities while guests in Orlando will have the chance to purchase special Frozen and Star Wars-themed food and beverage offerings throughout the celebration.

Additional retail festivities across 500,000 stores globally for both Frozen Fan Fest and Triple Force Friday include:

Target is launching 25 Disney store at Target “shop-in-shop” locations nationwide today featuring a wide array of merchandise from “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The first 250 guests that visit one of the 25 store locations will receive a Disney store at Target canvas tote bag.* Guests are invited to share their favorite Star Wars and Frozen memories on their social channels using the hashtags #ShareTheForce and #ThePowerWithin and tagging @Target.

Guests shopping Disney store at Target today and tomorrow in store or online will receive a $10 Target GiftCard when they purchase at least $40 of Frozen or Star Wars toys.** Target shoppers will find the following products, including select exclusives, for “Frozen 2” and Star Wars in store and online:

“Frozen 2” items including toys, plush items, bedding, apparel, accessories, arts and activity sets, including Elsa’s Black Sea Dress, Sing & Swing Olaf, Young Anna & Elsa dolls, “Frozen 2” Small Doll collection pack, and the Frantic Forest Game.

Products from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “The Mandalorian,” and classic Star Wars, including action figures, lightsabers and droids. Highlights include the Ultimate D-O, Black Series Mystery Box, Black Series Mandalorian and a LEGO Brickheadz 2-pack.

* Giveaways are available while supplies last and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Available in 25 locations that feature Disney store at Target.

**Promotion excludes LEGO and Disney Frozen Castle products

Walmart is bringing the entire Skywalker Saga to life with an exclusive line of products. The first wave of products was released at midnight, with new releases planned for November and December. The assortment includes the Skywalker Saga Commemorative Edition Hasbro 2-pack gold figures, Gold Funko Pop!, Collector Retro Lunch Box and more.

Additionally, starting today, Oct. 4, Frozen fans can Join the Journey at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com with new and exclusive merchandise from “Frozen 2,” including a Forest Expedition Set Fashion Doll 4-pack, Singing Sisters Anna & Elsa 2-pack, Spring & Surprise Olaf, Karaoke Machine and Snow Globe Surprise.

Tomorrow, Oct. 5, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., fans at more than 1,500 Walmart stores can experience new and exclusive “Frozen 2” product, hear a special message from fan-favorite “Frozen 2” characters and receive an exclusive “Frozen 2” magnetic photo frame with a Free 4x6 photo from Walmart Photo Center (while supplies last).

Amazon is debuting a robust assortment for both “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Frozen 2,” in addition to the Amazon Treasure Truck featuring limited-edition Star Wars product in select cities. Visit Treasure Truck alerts for more details.

is debuting a robust assortment for both “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Frozen 2,” in addition to the Amazon Treasure Truck featuring limited-edition product in select cities. Visit Treasure Truck alerts for more details. Party City will celebrate Frozen Fan Fest and its new special collection of “Frozen 2” costumes, accessories and party goods nationwide. All Frozen costumes and accessories will be ‘buy one, get one 50 percent’ in stores and at partycity.com through Monday, October 7.

will celebrate Frozen Fan Fest and its new special collection of “Frozen 2” costumes, accessories and party goods nationwide. All Frozen costumes and accessories will be ‘buy one, get one 50 percent’ in stores and at partycity.com through Monday, October 7. Toys “R” Us Canada hosted midnight openings in four locations across Canada, providing customers of all ages the opportunity to be among the first to purchase must-have merchandise, receive giveaways (while supplies last) and immerse themselves in all things Star Wars .

hosted midnight openings in four locations across Canada, providing customers of all ages the opportunity to be among the first to purchase must-have merchandise, receive giveaways (while supplies last) and immerse themselves in all things . Fred Meyer will join in on the celebration beginning October 5, with Stormtrooper appearances at select locations along with a special Star Wars giveaway, while supplies last. Frozen Fan Fest event celebrations will kick off at select locations including product samples, coloring, craft activities and sticker giveaway, while supplies last.

will join in on the celebration beginning October 5, with Stormtrooper appearances at select locations along with a special giveaway, while supplies last. Frozen Fan Fest event celebrations will kick off at select locations including product samples, coloring, craft activities and sticker giveaway, while supplies last. Fans can find a robust assortment of Star Wars and “Frozen 2” inspired collectibles, accessories, apparel and more across specialty retailers, including GameStop, Hot Topic, BoxLunch, Claire’s, and Justice beginning today and throughout the holiday season.

While global kick-off events and retail activations for both franchises began at midnight local time, fans can expect the momentum to continue throughout the rest of the year and beyond.

About Triple Force Friday

Triple Force Friday celebrates the launch of a range of brand-new products inspired by a trio of upcoming original Star Wars releases, including:

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”: the highly anticipated final installment of the Skywalker saga, which hits theaters December 20

“The Mandalorian”: The first-ever Star Wars live-action series, which will debut in the U.S. on November 12 exclusively on Disney+, The Walt Disney Company’s new streaming service

The first-ever live-action series, which will debut in the U.S. on November 12 exclusively on Disney+, The Walt Disney Company’s new streaming service “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”: a brand-new action adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, releasing November 15

On September 26, hundreds of thousands of fans around the world tuned in to the Triple Force Friday Global Reveal livestream from Pinewood Studios in London where, via live and recorded vignettes, an ensemble of Star Wars talent revealed all-new Star Wars products that are rolling out globally today, October 4.

About Frozen Fan Fest

Frozen Fan Fest is a global celebration that kicked off with hundreds of celebrity Frozen fans and social influencers from around the globe taking to social channels on Oct. 2 to reveal the all-new assortment of products for fans of all ages, including apparel, fashion accessories, toys, housewares, books and more. Fans were encouraged to share their favorite Frozen moments and follow along with #FrozenFanFest across all social platforms.

The celebration will continue at retailers worldwide as new products will continue to roll out leading up to the theatrical release and beyond.

