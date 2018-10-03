Log in
Walt Disney : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

10/03/2018

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

deSouza Francis A

WALT DISNEY CO/ [ DIS ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET

9/30/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BURBANK, CA 91521

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City) (State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Disney Common Stock

9/30/2018

$112.37

552.40

A

A

1525.10

D

(1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) 133.5 of such stock units have been credited to the reporting person's account under The Walt Disney Company's Amended and Restated 1997 Non-

Employee Directors Stock and Deferred Compensation Plan (or the 2011 Stock Incentive Plan, as successor plan thereto), pursuant to the elective deferral provisions of the Plan. An additional 411.6 stock units were credited as a quarterly grant under the Plan, as described in the Company's compensation policy for non-employee directors. The total also reflects an adjustment crediting the amount to include dividends accrued pursuant to a dividend reinvestment plan of the Company.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

deSouza Francis A

500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET BURBANK, CA 91521

X

Signatures

Roger J. Patterson (POA on file)

10/2/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 00:12:02 UTC
