Walt Disney : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

12/26/2018 | 05:00pm CET

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

McCarthy Christine M

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

WALT DISNEY CO/ [ DIS ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__ X __ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

SEVP-Chief Financial Officer

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

12/19/2018

(Street)

BURBANK, CA 91521

(City) (State)

(Zip)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any

3. Trans. Code (Instr. 8)

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

Disney Common Stock

12/19/2018

M

3047.8433

(1)

A

$110.538

137293.4333

D

Disney Common Stock

12/19/2018

F

1512.8433

(2)

D

$110.538

135780.59

D

Disney Common Stock

3916.621

(3)

I

By 401(k)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 3)

2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

3. Trans. Date

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any

4. Trans. Code (Instr. 8)

5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)

8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)

9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)

10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

Restricted Stock Unit

(4)

12/19/2018

M

3047.8433

(1)

12/19/2018

Disney Common Stock

3047.8433

$0

0

D

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

$110.5381

12/19/2018

A

76621

(5)

12/19/2028

Disney Common Stock

76621.0

$0

76621

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Vesting of shares connected with grant under The Walt Disney Company's 2002 Executive Performance Plan and 2011 Stock Incentive Plan, previously reported on a Form 4 dated November 29, 2018. Includes dividend equivalents credited with respect to the award, pursuant to the terms thereof.

  • (2) The1,512.8433 shares reported as a disposition represent an automatic reduction of shares issued to the reporting person to discharge withholding tax obligations of reporting person and do not constitute an actual sale or other open-market transaction. The total also reflects a deduction for cash paid in lieu of fractional shares upon conversion of previously-granted units to shares.

  • (3) Shares held in The Walt Disney Stock Fund as of December 20, 2018. The Fund is one investment option in the 401(k) Plan and contains Company matching contributions.

  • (4) Converts at 1-for-1.

  • (5) Options were granted under the Company's 2011 Stock Incentive Plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The options vest in four equal installments on each December 19 of 2019 through 2022. In connection with this stock option award, the reporting person also was awarded restricted stock units whose vesting is subject to performance vesting criteria. The number of stock units vesting depends on the extent to which the performance criteria are satisfied, and ranges from zero to 36,009.50.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

McCarthy Christine M

500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET BURBANK, CA 91521

SEVP-Chief Financial Officer

Signatures

Roger J. Patterson (POA on file)

12/26/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 15:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
