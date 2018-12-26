Walt Disney : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
McCarthy Christine M
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
WALT DISNEY CO/ [ DIS ]
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
__ X __ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
SEVP-Chief Financial Officer
|
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
12/19/2018
|
(Street)
BURBANK, CA 91521
(City) (State)
(Zip)
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
1.Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any
|
3. Trans. Code (Instr. 8)
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|
Code
|
V
|
Amount
|
(A) or (D)
|
Price
|
Disney Common Stock
|
12/19/2018
|
M
|
3047.8433
(1)
|
A
|
$110.538
|
137293.4333
|
D
|
Disney Common Stock
|
12/19/2018
|
F
|
1512.8433
(2)
|
D
|
$110.538
|
135780.59
|
D
|
Disney Common Stock
|
3916.621
(3)
|
I
|
By 401(k)
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 3)
|
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|
3. Trans. Date
|
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any
|
4. Trans. Code (Instr. 8)
|
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
|
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|
Code
|
V
|
(A)
|
(D)
|
Date Exercisable
|
Expiration Date
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of Shares
|
Restricted Stock Unit
|
(4)
|
12/19/2018
|
M
|
3047.8433
|
(1)
|
12/19/2018
|
Disney Common Stock
|
3047.8433
|
$0
|
0
|
D
|
Stock Option (Right to Buy)
|
$110.5381
|
12/19/2018
|
A
|
76621
|
(5)
|
12/19/2028
|
Disney Common Stock
|
76621.0
|
$0
|
76621
|
D
Explanation of Responses:
-
(1) Vesting of shares connected with grant under The Walt Disney Company's 2002 Executive Performance Plan and 2011 Stock Incentive Plan, previously reported on a Form 4 dated November 29, 2018. Includes dividend equivalents credited with respect to the award, pursuant to the terms thereof.
-
(2) The1,512.8433 shares reported as a disposition represent an automatic reduction of shares issued to the reporting person to discharge withholding tax obligations of reporting person and do not constitute an actual sale or other open-market transaction. The total also reflects a deduction for cash paid in lieu of fractional shares upon conversion of previously-granted units to shares.
-
(3) Shares held in The Walt Disney Stock Fund as of December 20, 2018. The Fund is one investment option in the 401(k) Plan and contains Company matching contributions.
-
(4) Converts at 1-for-1.
-
(5) Options were granted under the Company's 2011 Stock Incentive Plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16(b)-3. The options vest in four equal installments on each December 19 of 2019 through 2022. In connection with this stock option award, the reporting person also was awarded restricted stock units whose vesting is subject to performance vesting criteria. The number of stock units vesting depends on the extent to which the performance criteria are satisfied, and ranges from zero to 36,009.50.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
McCarthy Christine M
500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET BURBANK, CA 91521
SEVP-Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
Roger J. Patterson (POA on file)
12/26/2018
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
