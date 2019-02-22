Log in
Walt Disney : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

02/22/2019

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

WOODFORD BRENT

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

WALT DISNEY CO/ [ DIS ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

2/21/2019

(Street)

BURBANK, CA 91521

(City) (State)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Disney Common Stock

Disney Common Stock

Disney Common Stock

Disney Common Stock

4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)

2/21/2019

M

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

2000

A

$39.6475

26516.5534

2000

2/21/2019

S

D

$114.35

24516.5534

(1)

100

281.21

(2)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

$39.6475

2/21/2019

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) The sale reported in this Form 4 was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan previously adopted by the reporting person.

  • (2) Shares held in The Walt Disney Stock Fund as of February 21, 2019. The Fund is one investment option in the 401(k) Plan and contains Company matching contributions.

  • (3) The option is fully vested.

Reporting Owners

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Disney Common Stock

(3)

1/26/2021

M

2000

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

WOODFORD BRENT

500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET BURBANK, CA 91521

EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax

SignaturesRoger J. Patterson (POA on file)

** Signature of Reporting Person

2/22/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

DDIBy Spouse in IRA

By 401(k)I

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

2000.0

$0

30000

D

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 00:26:02 UTC
