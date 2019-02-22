Walt Disney : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

WOODFORD BRENT

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

WALT DISNEY CO/ [ DIS ]

500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

2/21/2019

BURBANK, CA 91521

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Disney Common Stock

Disney Common Stock

Disney Common Stock

Disney Common Stock

2/21/2019

2000

$39.6475

26516.5534

2000

2/21/2019

$114.35

24516.5534

100

281.21

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

$39.6475

2/21/2019

Explanation of Responses:

(1) The sale reported in this Form 4 was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan previously adopted by the reporting person.

(2) Shares held in The Walt Disney Stock Fund as of February 21, 2019. The Fund is one investment option in the 401(k) Plan and contains Company matching contributions.

(3) The option is fully vested.

Reporting Owners

Disney Common Stock

1/26/2021

2000

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other WOODFORD BRENT 500 SOUTH BUENA VISTA STREET BURBANK, CA 91521 EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax

SignaturesRoger J. Patterson (POA on file)

2/22/2019

2000.0

30000

