WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Walt Disney : Studios Posts $7.3B in Global Box Office and Record Domestic Year of $3.09 Billion

01/03/2019 | 02:24am CET

With $7,325.4 million in global box office from January 1 through December 31, 2018, The Walt Disney Studios has posted the second biggest year in industry history, behind only Disney's own 2016 record of $7,605.3 million. Disney remains the only studio to reach the $7 billion mark. Three of Disney's releases hit the billion-dollar mark globally, including Avengers: Infinity War with $2.05 billion, Black Panther with $1.35 billion and Incredibles 2 with $1.24 billion, while Ant-Man and The Wasp surpassed $620 million.

Domestic box office of $3,092.3 million is a new industry record, ahead of Disney's previous record of $3,000.9 million set in 2016. The studio released 10 films in 2018, including the top three industry releases of the year: Black Panther with $700 million to become the No. 3 film of all time; Avengers: Infinity War with $678.8 million, which ranks as the No. 4 film ever; and Incredibles 2 with $608.6 million to become the No. 1 animated release of all time and the No. 9 overall release in history. WithAnt-Man and The Wasp and Solo: A Star Wars Story, five of Disney's 2018 releases have surpassed $200M domestically to date, the sixth consecutive year at least four of the studio's releases have reached this milestone.

International box office of $4,233.1 million represents Disney's second biggest year and the third best in industry history, withAvengers: Infinity War and Black Panther ranking as the No. 1 and No. 3 international releases of the year.

2018 is Disney's third consecutive year over $6 billion, fourth consecutive year over $5 billion, and sixth consecutive year over $4 billion. It is also Disney's fourth consecutive year over $2 billion domestically and third consecutive year over $4 billion internationally.

Capping 2018 are two new releases: Walt Disney Animation Studios' Ralph Breaks The Internet, which debuted over Thanksgiving and recently crossed $360 million worldwide, and Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, which opened just ahead of Christmas and has brought in $200 million globally, including $115 million domestically and $33 million in the UK, in its first two weeks.

Marking the year's success, Alan Horn, Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios, said: 'Thanks to the support of fans of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm around the world, it's been a monumental year for The Walt Disney Studios. I want to especially acknowledge Marvel Studios' pivotal year, during which Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War sparked conversation and broke records and expectations to cap an unprecedented first decade for this exceptional studio. Right alongside these superheroic performances was the return of the Supers in Pixar's Incredibles 2, bringing these beloved characters back to the screen with their powers stronger than ever. We truly appreciate the amazing talent of our studio team as well as the filmmakers and creatives we're fortunate to work with, and we look forward to a great 2019.'

Disney's 2019 slate is fully of highly anticipated titles, including: Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel (3/8/19) and Avengers: Endgame (4/26/19); Disney's Dumbo (3/29/19), Aladdin (5/24/19), The Lion King (7/19/19) and Artemis Fowl (8/9/19); Pixar's Toy Story 4 (6/21/19), Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 (11/22/19), and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Episode IX (12/20/19).

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 01:23:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 360 M
EBIT 2019 14 891 M
Net income 2019 10 702 M
Debt 2019 20 299 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 15,46
P/E ratio 2020 14,81
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Capitalization 163 B
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)0.00%163 233
COMCAST CORPORATION0.00%154 911
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP0.00%20 424
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE0.00%20 424
CBS CORPORATION0.00%16 369
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 448
