Walt Disney : Teaser Trailer Debuts for Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

Disney's Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. A new teaser trailer debuted last night for the film, which opens in theaters on May 24, 2019.

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah. The film is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's animated classic. Will Smith stars as the larger-than-life Genie; Mena Massoud is the charming scoundrel Aladdin; Naomi Scott plays Jasmine, the beautiful, self-determined princess; Marwan Kenzari is Jafar, the powerful sorcerer; Navid Negahban is the Sultan concerned with his daughter's future; Nasim Pedrad is Dalia, Princess Jasmine's free-spirited best friend and confidante; Billy Magnussen is the handsome and arrogant suitor Prince Anders; and Numan Acar is Hakim, Jafar's right-hand man and captain of the palace guards. The film is produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and two new songs written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film, which was shot on practical stages in London and on location amidst the stunning desert vistas of Jordan, has a talented creative team helping to bring Agrabah to life, including: director of photography Alan Stewart, production designer Gemma Jackson and costume designer Michael Wilkinson.