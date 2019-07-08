Log in
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Walt Disney : Teaser Trailer and Poster Debut for Disney's 'Mulan'

07/08/2019

Yesterday, a teaser trailer and poster offered a glimpse into the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. Disney's Mulan opens in U.S. theaters on March 27, 2020.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father. Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem 'The Ballad of Mulan.'

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 17:42:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 72 759 M
EBIT 2019 16 294 M
Net income 2019 11 495 M
Debt 2019 32 434 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,97x
EV / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 256 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 150  $
Last Close Price 142  $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)29.91%256 367
COMCAST CORPORATION27.11%196 439
CBS CORPORATION18.96%19 495
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE19.78%8 580
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 057
ITV-11.05%5 552
