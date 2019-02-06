Log in
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Walt Disney : Thinking about buying stock in Amyris Inc., Disney, Electronic Arts, Trevena Inc. or Take-Two Interactive?

02/06/2019 | 09:32am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AMRS, DIS, EA, TRVN, and TTWO.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-amyris-inc-disney-electronic-arts-trevena-inc-or-take-two-interactive-300790839.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2019
