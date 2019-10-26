Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Warner Bros. Faces Big Profit Share on Record-Setting 'Joker' Haul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/26/2019 | 09:35am EDT

By R.T. Watson

Record returns for "Joker" have the movie's backers laughing their way to the bank, but the studio that made the film, Warner Bros., could have reaped even bigger profits if it hadn't unloaded a substantial share of the film to outside investors, according to people familiar with terms of the film's financing.

On Thursday, the movie became the top-grossing R-rated film of all time after reaching a total of $788.3 million world-wide, according to Warner Bros., a unit of AT&T Inc. The previous record of $782.6 million was held by "Deadpool," released in 2016 by Twentieth Century Fox, now part of Walt Disney Co.

Mixed reviews for "Joker," which stars Joaquin Phoenix, have failed to deter moviegoers since the film soared to $96.2 million in the U.S. and Canada during its opening weekend earlier this month.

During its development, "Joker" was considered by Warner executives unlikely to generate the same kind of blockbuster returns as the studio's more conventional DC comic-book movies such as "Aquaman" and "Wonder Woman," according to one of the people familiar with the matter. "Joker" is a brooding character-study considered a "hard" R for its strong language and violence. Further limiting its commercial prospects, "Joker" was conceived as a stand-alone film rather than a piece of a larger narrative structure of sequels, spinoffs and prequels -- a model perfected by Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As it turned out, "Joker" has resonated with audiences across the globe.

"I think 'Joker' worked because people are fascinated with this character. The source material was great," said Eric Handler, an analyst at equity research firm MKM Partners. "The film was also very different from all other movies out right now."

But the film's uniqueness was initially met with skepticism. Before moving forward, Warner Bros. executives enlisted BRON Studios and Village Roadshow Pictures as financial partners to help share the film's risk, with each shouldering between 20% and 25% of its roughly $60 million production budget, according to another of the people familiar with the matter. Marketing the film around the world cost more than $100 million.

The studio previously shared the spoils on the Dark Knight Batman trilogy with Legendary Pictures, which helped finance the hit films. After that, Warner Bros. committed to a strategy of accepting only limited outside financial backing on its most promising releases, such as its DC Comics and Harry Potter titles.

Now, the outside backers on "Joker" stand to take home together between 40% and 50% of the film's profits, the person familiar with the financing deals said.

The initially iffy financial outlook for "Joker" helped director Todd Phillips and Mr. Phoenix, the movie's star, secure generous profit participation deals, according to a another person familiar with the deal. Such bonus structures are increasingly uncommon on titles that studios are confident will generate significant returns.

"Joker" -- which follows the origin story of the most iconic of Batman villains -- also had to overcome pre-opening concerns over its plotline, in which a social outcast's violent rise to notoriety has been interpreted by some critics as similar to the biographies of real-world mass shooters. Debate arose as to whether the film might incite off-screen violence, and some theaters beefed up security to opening-weekend screenings.

Such measures made it more difficult than usual to forecast how the film would perform, said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

"Joker" hasn't toppled every possible record. "The Passion of the Christ" -- director Mel Gibson's bloody 2004 depiction of the Crucifixion -- remains the highest-grossing R-rated film in the domestic market, with $370.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo, well ahead of "Joker's" $258.7 million.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
09:35aWALT DISNEY : Warner Bros. Faces Big Profit Share on Record-Setting 'Joker' Haul
DJ
02:48aPROCTER & GAMBLE, NIKE, TESLA : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
10/25WarnerMedia to Buy Out Minority Stake in HBO-Branded Services in Latin Americ..
DJ
10/24WALT DISNEY : Announces Commencement of Registered Exchange Offer for Notes Issu..
PU
10/23Streaming Services Compete for Tech Workers -- Journal Report
DJ
10/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/23WALT DISNEY : Effectiveness Order
PU
10/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/23WALT DISNEY : Disney Chief Robert Iger Defends Marvel Movies Against Hollywood C..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 037 M
EBIT 2019 14 332 M
Net income 2019 10 376 M
Debt 2019 39 571 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,92x
EV / Sales2020 3,26x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 151,88  $
Last Close Price 130,26  $
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Mark G. Parker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)19.38%234 648
COMCAST CORPORATION34.07%203 797
CBS CORPORATION-17.57%13 477
FORMULA ONE GROUP34.89%9 533
RTL GROUP-5.48%7 596
ITV PLC8.85%6 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group