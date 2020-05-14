Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney World and unions agree on safeguards for returning to work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 05:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fireworks go off around Cinderella's castle during the grand opening ceremony for Walt Disney World's new Fantasyland in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

By Lisa Richwine

Walt Disney Co and unions representing workers at Florida's Walt Disney World have reached an agreement on safeguards to protect employees from coronavirus, a union statement said on Thursday, removing one of the company's hurdles to reopening its popular theme parks.

The measures include social distancing practices, increased cleaning and mandatory masks for workers and guests, according to a statement from the Service Trades Council Union (STCU), which represents about 43,000 workers at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Disney shares rose 2.8% to close at $105.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Disney has announced that some retail stores and restaurants in the Disney Springs shopping area in Orlando will open on May 20, but the company has not set a reopening date for any of its four theme parks in Florida.

The entertainment giant shut its parks in Asia, France and the United States starting in late January to help prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

Shutting theme park gates cost the company $1 billion from January through March, Disney said earlier this month. About 120,000 of the company's workers were placed on unpaid furlough, many of them theme park "cast members," as Disney calls them.

As the coronavirus recedes in some parts of the world, Disney has been developing plans to help workers and visitors feel safe returning to large groups. The company reopened Shanghai Disneyland to a limited number of visitors on Monday, selling out thousands of available tickets.

In the United States, Florida is ahead of California, home to Disneyland, in reopening businesses that were closed starting in mid-March. Walt Disney World hotels are accepting reservations for July, though it is unclear if they will be operating at that time.

Among other measures, the new agreement with Walt Disney World unions calls for plastic barriers and touchless transactions at cash registers, temperature checks for guests, and monthly worker safety meetings, the STCU statement said.

Employees who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, will receive paid time off to quarantine, the statement said.

The agreement also paves the way for individual unions to have ongoing discussions with Disney about worker safety, the STCU said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:44pWalt Disney World and unions agree on safeguards for returning to work
RE
05/13WALT DISNEY CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13Companies Start Reaping Billions in Tax Breaks to Ride Out Economic Slump
DJ
05/12WALT DISNEY : Disney+ Takes Its Shot at 'Hamilton' Movie With Early Online Debut..
DJ
05/12WALT DISNEY : Hamilton' Movie to Debut on Disney+ July 3
DJ
05/12WALT DISNEY : Disney makes filmed version of 'Hamilton' streamable in July
AQ
05/11WALT DISNEY : Shanghai Disneyland Reopens With the Magic of Social Distancing
DJ
05/11WALT DISNEY : Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-virus controls
AQ
05/09WENDY'S, WALT DISNEY, NINTENDO : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
05/07ATTENTION WALT DISNEY COMPANY EMPLOY : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation int..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 698 M
EBIT 2020 5 346 M
Net income 2020 276 M
Debt 2020 38 957 M
Yield 2020 0,85%
P/E ratio 2020 962x
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,32x
EV / Sales2021 2,98x
Capitalization 186 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 123,74  $
Last Close Price 105,91  $
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-27.71%185 901
COMCAST CORPORATION-22.24%159 609
VIACOMCBS INC.-59.85%10 511
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-37.79%9 511
FORMULA ONE GROUP-37.71%6 591
RTL GROUP-36.02%4 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group