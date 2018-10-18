Walt Disney : World to Get New 'Nature-Inspired' Resort

By Stephen Nakrosis



Walt Disney Co. (DIS) said Thursday the company plans to build a new nature-inspired, mixed-use Disney resort on the shoreline of Bay Lake at Walt Disney World.

The yet-to-be named resort will be themed to complement its natural surroundings, the company said, and will include more than 900 hotel rooms. The company also said the site could contain some proposed Disney Vacation Club villas.

"This resort experience will be a celebration of Walt Disney's lifelong love and respect for nature, with some fun and even surprising accommodation types that families will find irresistible," said Terri Schultz, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club.

Walt Disney Co. said the expansion at Walt Disney World is their "most significant in the last two decades," and will add a combined 1,700 hotel rooms at four different resorts.

Company website: https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com/investor-relations/

