WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Walt Disney : World to Get New 'Nature-Inspired' Resort

10/18/2018

By Stephen Nakrosis

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) said Thursday the company plans to build a new nature-inspired, mixed-use Disney resort on the shoreline of Bay Lake at Walt Disney World.

The yet-to-be named resort will be themed to complement its natural surroundings, the company said, and will include more than 900 hotel rooms. The company also said the site could contain some proposed Disney Vacation Club villas.

"This resort experience will be a celebration of Walt Disney's lifelong love and respect for nature, with some fun and even surprising accommodation types that families will find irresistible," said Terri Schultz, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club.

Walt Disney Co. said the expansion at Walt Disney World is their "most significant in the last two decades," and will add a combined 1,700 hotel rooms at four different resorts.

Company website: https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com/investor-relations/

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 862 M
EBIT 2018 14 800 M
Net income 2018 12 282 M
Debt 2018 25 813 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 14,39
P/E ratio 2019 15,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,40x
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
Capitalization 174 B
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.52%174 201
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.38%166 782
SKY70.55%38 998
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP5.55%22 527
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-4.03%22 527
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP13.83%22 527
