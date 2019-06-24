Walt Disney : “Ay Caramba!” Springfield Takes Over Anaheim as The Simpsons Make Their D23 Expo Debut

Matt Groening, Al Jean, Matt Selman, Mike B. Anderson, and stars Nancy Cartwright & Yeardley Smith make their debut at D23 Expo with an entertaining panel, autograph signing, and more!

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons, makes its first appearance at D23 Expo. Get insight on the upcoming all-new season in a lively panel Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m. in the D23 Expo Arena with Creator Matt Groening, Executive Producer Al Jean, Executive Producer Matt Selman, Supervising Director Mike B. Anderson, and stars Nancy Cartwright and Yeardley Smith. Expect lots of surprises, including an exclusive Simpsons collectible item for everyone in attendance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005125/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Recently finishing its historic 30th season, The Simpsons has won 33 Emmy® Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards and 12 Writers Guild of America Awards including the 2019 Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program Award. It was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Academy Award® in 2012 for the theatrical short “The Longest Daycare.” The Simpsons Movie was a hit feature film, the mega-attraction The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of “Springfield,” and the show was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. It has been named the “Best Show of the 20th Century” by Time magazine and called the “Best TV Show Ever” by Vulture in 2016.

During the D23 Expo, The Simpsons fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with Bart, Lisa, and the rest of The Simpsons family on the convention floor. A few lucky fans will even get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Matt Groening and the rest of the panelists during a one-hour autograph signing session of an exclusive The Simpsons mini-poster following the panel.

About The Simpsons

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century Fox Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series. Visit The Simpsons website at SimpsonsWorld.com. “Like” the series on Facebook at facebook.com/TheSimpsons, and follow Homer Simpson @HomerJSimpson and @TheSimpsons on Twitter. Join the conversation using #thesimpsons and follow The Simpsons on Instagram @TheSimpsons.

About D23 Expo 2019

D23 Expo—The Ultimate Disney Fan Event—brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities. For the latest D23 Expo 2019 news, visit D23expo.com. Presentations, talent, and schedule subject to change. To join the D23 Expo conversation, be sure to follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23Expo.

About D23

The name “D23” pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney’s 90-plus-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic through its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; a rich website at D23.com with members-only content; member-exclusive discounts; and special events for D23 Members throughout the year.

Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($99.99), Gold Family Membership ($129.99), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

NOT FOR PRINT: For images, press releases, and the official media credential application, please visit D23ExpoPress.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005125/en/