Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Walt Disney : ‘Freaky Friday’ World Premiere on Disney Channel is No. 1 Telecast of the Summer in Key Demographics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:11am CEST

The world premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie Freaky Friday on Friday, August 10 (8-9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT), is the top-rated TV telecast of the summer among Kids 6-11 (999,000/4.2 rating) and Tweens 9-14 (782,000/3.2 rating)-and ranks as the top cable telecast in six months among both of those demographics. In its first three days, the comedic body-swap movie musical reached 7.2 million Total Viewers-including 3.1 million Kids 6-14-across seven telecasts airing on Disney Channel throughout the weekend.

Freaky Friday has also had high engagement with fans on DisneyMusicVevo and Disney Channel YouTube, where nine musical scenes from the movie have been viewed 747,000 times since Friday, August 10. A 12-song soundtrack for Freaky Friday was released by Walt Disney Records that same day.

The 'DCOM' represents a collaboration between Disney Channel and Disney Theatrical Productions, who partnered to bring the story to a new generation of fans, on stage and on screen. Disney Theatrical Productions' regional show played in five theatres between 2016-17, and the Disney Channel Original Movie will now be seen in 400 million homes on Disney Channels worldwide. Freaky Friday is newly available for licensing to schools and community theatres via Music Theatre International (MTI).

Freaky Friday first came to life on stage as a musical in 2016 at the Signature Theatre in Virginia, followed by an engagement at the La Jolla Playhouse in California in 2017, with a book from acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Bridget Carpenter (11.22.63, Friday Night Lights) based on Mary Rodgers' classic novel; music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey (the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony® Award-winning duo behind Next to Normal). Heidi Blickenstaff originated the role of Katherine, one half of a mother-daughter duo who unexpectedly swap bodies on one of the most important days in both of their lives. She reprises the role on Disney Channel, where she is joined by Cozi Zuehlsdorff as daughter Ellie, in the DCOM, which is directed by comedy and music video director Steve Carr (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Daddy Day Care), who also serves as executive producer alongside Susan Cartsonis (What Women Want) and Thomas Schumacher, president and producer, Disney Theatrical Productions (The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen on Broadway). The choreography is by Tony Award-nominee John Carrafa (Into the Woods, Urinetown).

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 23:10:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
01:11aWALT DISNEY : ‘Freaky Friday’ World Premiere on Disney Channel is No..
PU
08/14THE CHINESE STREET'S VIEW OF THE TRA : some say they won't buy U.S. products
RE
08/13TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Planet Fitness and Walt Disney
AC
08/13The Chinese street's view of the trade war - some say they won't buy U.S. pro..
RE
08/10WALT DISNEY : Girls Who Code Experience the Magic at Disney’s Third Summer..
PU
08/10TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : It's Getting Awkward at Fox's Movie Studio as Disney ..
DJ
08/09Fox tops estimates as 'Deadpool 2,' cable earnings drive gains
RE
08/08WALT DISNEY : The Nutcracker and the Four Realms—New Trailer Debuts
PU
08/08UK Takeover Panel to Consider Appeals Against Ruling on Disney Bid for Sky --..
DJ
08/08Correction to UK Takeover Panel Article
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15What Does Fox Mean To Disney?  - Today's Editors' Picks 
08/14The Rest Of Disney's Story With Brian Langis And Derek Thompson (Podcast) 
08/14Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2018 Update 
08/13ESPN gets rights to soccer leagues in China, Australia, Netherlands 
08/12Stakes Are Now High For Disney, But The Potential Is As Well 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 890 M
EBIT 2018 14 807 M
Net income 2018 12 299 M
Debt 2018 25 821 M
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 13,81
P/E ratio 2019 15,28
EV / Sales 2018 3,27x
EV / Sales 2019 3,28x
Capitalization 167 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.87%166 694
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.64%160 551
SKY51.68%33 449
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.62%25 172
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.43%25 172
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP21.50%25 172
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.