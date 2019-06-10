Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : 'Toy Story 4' Stars Help Kick Off Annual Disney Toy Delivery Program Sup…

0
06/10/2019

This weekend, actors Tim Allen and Tom Hanks helped The Walt Disney Company kick off its annual Disney Toy Delivery-a part of the Disney Team of Heroes philanthropic initiative-at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Florida. During the special visit, Allen and Hanks, who, respectively, lend their voices to Buzz Lightyear and Woody in the upcoming film Toy Story 4, distributed toys to kids and families and helped bring joy to patients, who also enjoyed photo opportunities with Toy Story characters during the event.

Every year, The Walt Disney Company delivers to children's hospitals a pallet's worth of toys, games, books and comics that they are able to share throughout the year with their patients. The items that are included in the toy deliveries are specifically selected to be the most beneficial in helping promote normalcy, reduce stress and inspire play during what can be a difficult time for children. This year's toy deliveries, which continue a nearly 15-year tradition for Disney, will include new products from Toy Story 4 (set to open in theaters on June 21).

'The Toy Story films celebrate the importance of toys in a child's life-they are a source of comfort, joy and consistent companionship,' said Elissa Margolis, senior vice president, Enterprise Social Responsibility for The Walt Disney Company. 'By delivering toys to children's hospitals across the country we hope to raise the spirits of children facing serious illness and make their hospital stay a bit more comfortable.'

More than $3 million in Disney products will be delivered to 450 children's hospitals in the U.S. and Canada this year as part of the Disney Toy Delivery program, with the help of the Association of Child Life Professionals and Starlight Children's Foundation.

The toy deliveries and the special visit to AdventHealth for Children by cast and characters from Toy Story 4 are all part of Disney Team of Heroes, the Company's philanthropic initiative focused on reimagining the patient and family experience in children's hospitals across the globe. The initiative launched in March 2018 with Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger's announcement of a five-year, $100 million commitment to support children's hospitals around the world. In April of this year at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas, Disney launched a pilot of new experiences-each of which has been designed to provide comfort and inspiration for patients and their families. Plans are underway to roll out the innovative program to hospitals in the U.S. and internationally.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:42:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 408 M
EBIT 2019 16 098 M
Net income 2019 12 860 M
Debt 2019 32 726 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 18,48
P/E ratio 2020 24,57
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
Capitalization 248 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 149 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)25.89%238 406
COMCAST CORPORATION21.82%185 909
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE24.53%21 338
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP-3.02%21 338
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP7.90%21 338
CBS CORPORATION10.75%18 078
