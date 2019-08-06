Log in
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Walt Disney : reports results for the quarter ended in June - Earnings Summary

08/06/2019

-Walt Disney Co reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter ended in June. The mean expectation of 22 analysts for the quarter that ended in June was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

-Walt Disney Co reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter ended in June. The mean expectation of 22 analysts for the quarter that ended in June was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

-Revenue rose 32.9 percent to $20.25 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $21.47 billion.

-Walt Disney Co's Reported EPS for the quarter was 97 cents.

-The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 3.6 percent in the last three months.

-In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates and two analysts revised earnings estimates upward. 

-Walt Disney Co shares had fallen by 1.0 percent this quarter and gained 26.1 percent so far this year.

-The Burbank, California-based company reported quarterly net income of $1.76 billion.

-Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Walt Disney Co is $155, about 8.5 percent above its recent price of $141.87.

-The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell."

This summary was machine generated August 6 at 09:40 p.m. GMT.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 72 772 M
EBIT 2019 15 850 M
Net income 2019 11 292 M
Debt 2019 33 167 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,96x
EV / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 255 B
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 149,88  $
Last Close Price 141,87  $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)26.13%248 898
COMCAST CORPORATION22.20%189 117
CBS CORPORATION12.21%18 394
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.67%12 972
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE21.27%8 685
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 298
