Walt Disney : reports results for the quarter ended in June - Earnings Summary

-Walt Disney Co reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter ended in June. The mean expectation of 22 analysts for the quarter that ended in June was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

-Revenue rose 32.9 percent to $20.25 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $21.47 billion.

-Walt Disney Co's Reported EPS for the quarter was 97 cents.

-The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 3.6 percent in the last three months.

-In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates and two analysts revised earnings estimates upward.

-Walt Disney Co shares had fallen by 1.0 percent this quarter and gained 26.1 percent so far this year.

-The Burbank, California-based company reported quarterly net income of $1.76 billion.

-Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Walt Disney Co is $155, about 8.5 percent above its recent price of $141.87.

-The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell."

