Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, speaks next to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse during the 10th anniversary ceremony of Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong, China

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over Hollywood's most powerful studio.

Iger is still keeping a significant role at the company. He will assume the post of executive chairman and direct the company's "creative endeavors" until his contract ends on Dec. 31, 2021, Disney said.

"The company has gotten larger and more complex just in the recent 12 months," Iger said on a conference call on Tuesday, citing its purchase of 21st Century Fox and launch of direct-to-consumer services such as Disney+ last year.

"I felt that with the asset bases in place and with our strategy deployed I should be spending as much time as possible on the creative side of our business."

Chapek, who will be the seventh CEO in the company's nearly 100-year history, has most recently served as the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Chapek will report to Iger.

Analysts on the call, as well as two former employees Reuters interviewed, questioned if Chapek had sufficient experience in the entertainment business. The former employees expressed surprise that Kevin Mayer, chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International, was not named to the top job, especially after the roll-out of the Disney+ streaming service, which attracted 10 million sign-ups in its first day.

In Chapek's new role, which is effective immediately, the company said he will directly oversee all of Disney's business segments and corporate functions.

As chairman of Disney theme parks division, Chapek oversaw Disney's largest business segment, including the opening of Disney's first theme park and resort in mainland China and the creation of the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. He joined Disney in 1993.

Chapek "did a great job of growing the home entertainment business and built consumer products at Disney," said Michael Wolf, founder of Activate, a technology and strategy consulting firm. "Bob is one of the best managers in the entertainment business. And not a lot of people know about him."

Iger, who has been CEO since 2005, built up the Disney brand through a series of acquisitions, including animation studio Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, and "Star Wars" franchise owner Lucasfilm in 2012. His biggest bet was the purchase of 21st Century Fox, a deal that was instrumental in launching Disney+.

Shares of Disney, which ended the day down 3.6%, fell another 2.2% after the markets closed.

(Reporting by Helen Coster and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Helen Coster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
07:42pDisney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:11pROBERT IGER : Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take re..
RE
05:46pWALT DISNEY : Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:35pCommunications Services Down on Defensive Bias -- Communications Services
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pWALT DISNEY : Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down -- Update
DJ
04:52pWALT DISNEY : Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Down, Robert Chapek Named New Head
DJ
04:38pWALT DISNEY : Disney Names New CEO to Succeed Iger
DJ
04:11pWALT DISNEY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 641 M
EBIT 2020 15 087 M
Net income 2020 8 151 M
Debt 2020 38 407 M
Yield 2020 1,47%
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,35x
EV / Sales2021 3,25x
Capitalization 231 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 161,92  $
Last Close Price 128,19  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Mark G. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-8.03%240 141
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.82%203 065
VIACOMCBS INC.-35.84%16 753
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP3.16%15 678
FORMULA ONE GROUP-1.19%10 437
RTL GROUP-5.59%6 923
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group