WAMEJA LTD

(WJA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/23
0.092 AUD   +3.37%
08:37pWAMEJA : Director / PDMR dealing
08:37pWAMEJA : Appendix 3Y
Wameja : Appendix 3Y

09/23/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

INTRODUCED 30/09/01 AMENDED 01/01/11

Name of entity Wameja Limited

ABN 59 052 947 743

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Conoley

Date of last notice

17 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Depository Interests held by Mrs F

(including registered holder)

Conoley, wife of John Conoley.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

20 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect: 841,940 Depository Interests

Direct:

1,596,638 Depository Interests

8,500,000 Executive Options

12,000,000 Performance Options

Class

Depository Interests

Number acquired

188,114

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

£0.0530 per Depository Interest

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Indirect: 1,030,054 Depository Interests

Direct:

1,596,638

Depository Interests

8,500,000

Executive Options

12,000,000 Performance Options

Nature of change

On market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which

-

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

-

to proceed during this period?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this - provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Wameja Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 00:36:01 UTC
