Wameja : Appendix 3Y

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity Wameja Limited
ABN 59 052 947 743
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
John Conoley
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
17 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Depository Interests held by Mrs F
|
(including registered holder)
|
Conoley, wife of John Conoley.
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
20 September 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Indirect: 841,940 Depository Interests
|
|
Direct:
|
|
1,596,638 Depository Interests
|
|
8,500,000 Executive Options
|
|
12,000,000 Performance Options
|
|
|
Class
|
Depository Interests
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
188,114
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
£0.0530 per Depository Interest
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
-
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Indirect: 1,030,054 Depository Interests
|
|
Direct:
|
|
|
1,596,638
|
Depository Interests
|
|
8,500,000
|
Executive Options
|
|
12,000,000 Performance Options
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On market purchase
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
-
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
-
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
-
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
-
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
-
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
-
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
-
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
-
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
-
|
to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this - provided?
-
