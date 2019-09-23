Wameja : Appendix 3Y 0 09/23/2019 | 08:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. INTRODUCED 30/09/01 AMENDED 01/01/11 Name of entity Wameja Limited ABN 59 052 947 743 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director John Conoley Date of last notice 17 September 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Depository Interests held by Mrs F (including registered holder) Conoley, wife of John Conoley. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 20 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect: 841,940 Depository Interests Direct: 1,596,638 Depository Interests 8,500,000 Executive Options 12,000,000 Performance Options Class Depository Interests Number acquired 188,114 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration £0.0530 per Depository Interest Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change Indirect: 1,030,054 Depository Interests Direct: 1,596,638 Depository Interests 8,500,000 Executive Options 12,000,000 Performance Options Nature of change On market purchase Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest - Name of registered holder - (if issued securities) Date of change - No. and class of securities to which - interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired - Interest disposed - Value/Consideration - Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change - Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade - to proceed during this period? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this - provided? See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Attachments Original document

