WAMEJA LTD

(WJA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/23
0.092 AUD   +3.37%
Wameja : Director / PDMR dealing

09/23/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Wameja Limited ("Wameja" or the "Company")

Director/ PDMR dealing

23 September 2019

Wameja (LSE: ESG.L & ASX: ESV.AX), a joint venture partner with Mastercard in the HomeSend global payment hub, announces that it has been notified that on 20 September, Mrs F Conoley, spouse of John Conoley, Executive Chairman of the Company purchased a total of 188,114 Depositary Interests in the Company, at a price of 5.3 pence per Depositary Interest. Following the purchase, Mr. Conoley and his PCAs hold a total of 2,626,692 Depository Interests directly in the Company, representing 0.22 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mrs F Conoley (Spouse of John Conoley)

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wameja Limited

b)

LEI

2138004R9LU2RXG3O594

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

AU0000053472

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.30

188,114

d)

Aggregated information:

See above

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

20 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The below notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Wameja Limited

www.wameja.com

John Conoley, Executive Chairman

investors@wameja.com

Tom Rowe, Company Secretary

Alison Cheek, VP Corporate Communications

finnCap Limited (Nomad and Broker)

www.finnCap.com

Corporate Finance: Jonny Franklin-Adams / Anthony Adams / Hannah Boros

T: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Corporate Broking: Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers

About Wameja

Wameja and Mastercard are joint venture partners of the HomeSend global payment hub, together with Mastercard. HomeSend enables cross-border transfer between bank accounts, cards, mobile wallets, or cash outlets from anywhere in the world. As a founding partner in the HomeSend hub, Wameja helped conceive and bring the opportunity to market.

Disclaimer

Wameja Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 00:36:01 UTC
