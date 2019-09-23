Wameja : Director / PDMR dealing 0 09/23/2019 | 08:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Wameja Limited ("Wameja" or the "Company") Director/ PDMR dealing 23 September 2019 Wameja (LSE: ESG.L & ASX: ESV.AX), a joint venture partner with Mastercard in the HomeSend global payment hub, announces that it has been notified that on 20 September, Mrs F Conoley, spouse of John Conoley, Executive Chairman of the Company purchased a total of 188,114 Depositary Interests in the Company, at a price of 5.3 pence per Depositary Interest. Following the purchase, Mr. Conoley and his PCAs hold a total of 2,626,692 Depository Interests directly in the Company, representing 0.22 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mrs F Conoley (Spouse of John Conoley) 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wameja Limited b) LEI 2138004R9LU2RXG3O594 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial Purchase of Ordinary Shares instrument, type of instrument Identification code AU0000053472 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 5.30 188,114 d) Aggregated information: See above • Aggregated volume • Price e) Date of the transaction 20 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The below notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For further information, please contact: Wameja Limited www.wameja.com John Conoley, Executive Chairman investors@wameja.com Tom Rowe, Company Secretary Alison Cheek, VP Corporate Communications finnCap Limited (Nomad and Broker) www.finnCap.com Corporate Finance: Jonny Franklin-Adams / Anthony Adams / Hannah Boros T: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Corporate Broking: Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers About Wameja Wameja and Mastercard are joint venture partners of the HomeSend global payment hub, together with Mastercard. HomeSend enables cross-border transfer between bank accounts, cards, mobile wallets, or cash outlets from anywhere in the world. As a founding partner in the HomeSend hub, Wameja helped conceive and bring the opportunity to market. Attachments Original document

