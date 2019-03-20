Wanda Hotel Development : Announcements and Notices - (1) Resignation of Directors; (2) Appointment of Directors; and (3) Change of Composition of Board Committees

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WANDA HOTEL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 169)

(1) RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS; (2) APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS; AND

(3) CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces the following changes of independent non-executive Directors and composition of the board committees of the Company:

(1)RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Liu Jipeng ("Mr. Liu") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 21 March 2019 due to personal reasons and other commitments.

Dr. Xue Yunkui ("Dr. Xue") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 21 March 2019 due to personal reasons and other commitments.

Each of Mr. Liu and Dr. Xue confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Liu and Dr. Xue for their valuable contribution to the Company during their respective terms of service.

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

With effect from 21 March 2019, Dr. Chen Yan ("Dr. Chen") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director. The biographical proﬁle of Dr. Chen is set out below:

Dr. Chen, aged 57, has extensive experience in accounting. From July 2005, Dr. Chen has been a professor in accounting at the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics ( ؇ ̏ ৌ຾ɽኪ ). She is also an evaluation expert in ﬁnancial accounting of the China Scholarship Council ( ਷࢕वኪਿږ։ࡰึ ) since 2015, and an internal control specialist and ﬁnancial advisor at Dalian Fang Yuan CPA Co., Ltd ( ɽஹ˙෥ึࠇࢪԫਕהϞࠢʮ̡ ) since 2017. From 2014 to 2017, she was involved in the risk assessment and review of the internal control systems of various research institutes and organizations for and on behalf of the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics. She was a deputy director of the Accounting Department from 2003 to 2007 of the same university. From March 2018, Dr. Chen has been serving as the independent director of Liaoning SC Technology Co., Limited ( ፱ྐྵܠ௱߅ Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability. Dr. Chen holds a Doctor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics ( ؇̏ৌ຾ɽኪ ) and is a non-practising member of the Chinese Institute of Certiﬁed Public Accountants ( ʕ਷ൗ̅ึࠇࢪ՘ึ ) and a senior member of the Accounting Society of China ( ʕ਷ึࠇኪึ ). She was also a former member of the American Accounting Association and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, respectively.

With effect from 21 March 2019, Dr. Teng Bing Sheng ("Dr. Teng") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director. The biographical proﬁle of Dr. Teng is set out below:

Dr. Teng, aged 48, is experienced in mergers and acquisitions and strategic management. From January 2017, Dr. Teng has been serving as an independent non-executive director in Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. ( ऎܠ߅ᔼᖹණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), a company whose shares are listed on The Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 002653). Prior to that, he was an independent non-executive director of (i) Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. ( ʆ؇රږᘤٰุ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), a company whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1787) in 2018 and The Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600547) in 2003, from 2014 to 2017; and (ii) ZTE Corporation (ʕጳஷৃٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ ̡), a company whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code:763) and The Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000063), from 2015 to 2018. Dr. Teng served as an assistant professor and then associate professor of strategic management at The George Washington University from August 1998 to December 2006. He then joined Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business ( ڗϪਠኪ৫ ) in January 2007 as an associate professor and was promoted as a professor in February 2017 and has been the associate dean there since April 2009. Dr. Teng holds a doctorate of philosophy degree from City University of New York.

Each of Dr. Chen and Dr. Teng has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 21 March 2019, which can be terminated by three months' advance notice in writing by either party and is subject to the provisions of the bye-laws of the Company and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Dr. Chen and Dr. Teng will hold office until the first general meeting of the Company after the appointment and will be eligible for re-election at that meeting and will thereafter be subject to the provisions of retirement by rotation and re-election contained in the bye-laws of the Company at future annual general meetings. Each of Dr. Chen and Dr. Teng will be entitled to an annual remuneration ﬁxed at RMB 220,000, which is determined by the Board and the Company's remuneration committee after due consideration with reference to their responsibilities with the Company and the Company's remuneration policies.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, each of Dr. Chen and Dr. Teng conﬁrms that each of them:

(i) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company and has not held any other positions in the Group;

(ii) has not held any directorships in other Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years;

(iii) does not have any interest or deemed to be interested in any other shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong);

(iv) there is no information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in connection with the their respective appointment as the independent non-executive director of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Dr. Chen and Dr. Teng for joining the Company.

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

As a result of the resignation of Mr. Liu as an independent non-executive Director, he has ceased to act as the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company with effect from 21 March 2019.

As a result of the resignation of Dr. Xue as an independent non-executive Director, he has ceased to act as the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company with effect from 21 March 2019.

With effect from 21 March 2019, (i) Dr. Chen had been appointed as the chairwoman of the audit committee and a member of each of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company; and (ii) Dr. Teng had been appointed as the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of each of the audit committee and nomination committee of the Company.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 February 2019 and 14 March 2019. As a result of appointment of Dr. Chen and Dr. Teng as the independent non-executive Directors and as chairwoman and member of the audit committee of the Company, respectively, the audit committee of the Company now comprises three members for satisfying the requirements under Rules 3.21 of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited

Ding Benxi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ding Benxi (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Lin and Mr. Han Xu are the non-executive Directors; Mr. Ning Qifeng is the executive Director; and Mr. He Zhiping, Dr. Chen Yan and Dr. Teng Bing Sheng are the independent non-executive Directors.