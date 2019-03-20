Log in
Wanda Hotel Development : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

03/20/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

ຬ༺ৢֳ೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡

WANDA HOTEL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 169)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited are set out below:

Executive Director

Mr. Ning Qifeng

Non-Executive Directors Mr. Ding Benxi (Chairman) Mr. Zhang Lin

Mr. Han Xu

Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. He Zhiping

Dr. Teng Bing Sheng Dr. Chen Yan

The Board has established three committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are as follows:

Audit Committee

Dr. Chen Yan (Chairwoman) Mr. He Zhiping

Dr. Teng Bing Sheng

Remuneration Committee

Dr. Teng Bing Sheng (Chairman) Mr. He Zhiping

Dr. Chen Yan

Nomination Committee Mr. Ding Benxi (Chairman) Dr. Teng Bing Sheng

Dr. Chen Yan

Hong Kong, 21 March 2019

Disclaimer

Wanda Hotel Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:34:05 UTC
