Wanda Hotel Development : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

ຬ༺ৢֳ೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡
WANDA HOTEL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code : 169)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited are set out below:
Executive Director
Mr. Ning Qifeng
Non-Executive Directors Mr. Ding Benxi (Chairman) Mr. Zhang Lin
Mr. Han Xu
Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. He Zhiping
Dr. Teng Bing Sheng Dr. Chen Yan
The Board has established three committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are as follows:
Audit Committee
Dr. Chen Yan (Chairwoman) Mr. He Zhiping
Dr. Teng Bing Sheng
Remuneration Committee
Dr. Teng Bing Sheng (Chairman) Mr. He Zhiping
Dr. Chen Yan
Nomination Committee Mr. Ding Benxi (Chairman) Dr. Teng Bing Sheng
Dr. Chen Yan
Hong Kong, 21 March 2019
Disclaimer
Wanda Hotel Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:34:05 UTC