Wanda Sports Group Company Limited    WSG

WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(WSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wanda Sports Group Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) on Behalf of Wanda Sports Stockholders and Encourages Wanda Sports Investors to Contact the Firm

10/08/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Wanda Sports Group Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) on behalf of Wanda Sports stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Wanda Sports has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 26, 2019, Wanda Sports conducted its IPO, selling approximately 24 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for $8.00 per ADS. Since the IPO, the Company’s ADSs have consistently decreased in value, closing at $4.02 per ADS on October 7, 2019. This decline was in part driven by the resignation of the company’s Chief Executive Officer and by the company's poor reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wanda Sports shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Wanda Sports please go to http://www.bespc.com/WSG. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
