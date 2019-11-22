Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (“Wanda Sports” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In July 2019, Wanda Sports held its IPO, issuing approximately 23.8 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $8.00 per share.

On September 9, 2019, the Company reported its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting a 30% decrease in revenue over the prior year period “primarily attributable to decreased revenue from the Digital Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS) segment.”

Since the IPO, Wanda Sports’ shares have dropped $5.25, or over 65%, closing at $2.75 on November 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Wanda Sports ADSs, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005549/en/