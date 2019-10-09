Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/09/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (“Wanda Sports” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WSG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Wanda Sports sold approximately 24 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) as part of its July 26, 2019 IPO. Since the IPO was completed, the Company has reported poor results for the second quarter of 2019 and disclosed the resignation of its CEO. As of October 8, 2019, Wanda Sports’ ADSs have lost about 50% of their IPO price.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
