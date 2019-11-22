Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (“Wanda Sports” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In July 2019, Wanda Sports held its IPO, issuing approximately 23.8 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $8.00 per share.

On September 9, 2019, the Company reported its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting a 30% decrease in revenue over the prior year period “primarily attributable to decreased revenue from the Digital Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS) segment.”

Since the IPO, Wanda Sports’ shares have dropped $5.25, or over 65%, closing at $2.75 on November 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Wanda Sports ADSs, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

