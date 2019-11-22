Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wanda Sports Group Company Limited    WSG

WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(WSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 06:47pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (“Wanda Sports” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In July 2019, Wanda Sports held its IPO, issuing approximately 23.8 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $8.00 per share.

On September 9, 2019, the Company reported its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting a 30% decrease in revenue over the prior year period “primarily attributable to decreased revenue from the Digital Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS) segment.”

Since the IPO, Wanda Sports’ shares have dropped $5.25, or over 65%, closing at $2.75 on November 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Wanda Sports ADSs, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY
06:47pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wanda Spo..
BU
11/20IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (WSG) Sued..
BU
11/19WANDA SPORTS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Federal Securities..
PR
11/19WANDA SPORTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
11/19The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wa..
BU
11/19ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Files First Federal Securities Class A..
BU
11/18WANDA SPORTS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action L..
BU
11/18WANDA SPORTS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
11/08Wanda Sports Group to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 027 M
EBIT 2019 76,1 M
Net income 2019 -12,0 M
Debt 2019 651 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 341 M
Chart WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,52  €
Last Close Price 2,50  €
Spread / Highest target 299%
Spread / Average Target 201%
Spread / Lowest Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.00%355
OMNICOM GROUP5.82%16 972
WPP GROUP14.46%15 784
PUBLICIS GROUPE-22.34%10 198
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.7.85%8 627
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC16.16%6 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group