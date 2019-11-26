Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wanda Sports Group Company Limited    WSG

WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(WSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 12:45pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (“Wanda Sports” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSG) Wanda Sports securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Wanda Sports July 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Wanda Sports investors have until January 17, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Wanda Sports investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In July 2019, Wanda Sports held its IPO, issuing approximately 23.8 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $8.00 per share.

On September 9, 2019, the Company reported its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting a 30% decrease in revenue over the prior year period “primarily attributable to decreased revenue from the Digital Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS) segment.”

Since the IPO, Wanda Sports’ shares have dropped $5.25, or over 65%, closing at $2.75 on November 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the lack of major sporting events for its Digital, Production, Sports Solutions ("DPSS") and Spectator Sports segments for its second quarter of 2019, ending before the IPO, would negatively impact revenue for the second quarter of 2019; (2) that Wanda Sports had suffered a year-over-year decrease in revenue in its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and would for its fiscal year 2019, primarily related to lower reimbursement revenues accounted for in its DPSS segment and lack of Spectator Sport segment offsets; and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Wanda Sports securities pursuant to the Registration Statement, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY
12:45pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
11/22WANDA SPORTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
11/22GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wanda Sports ..
BU
11/22Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wanda Spo..
BU
11/20IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (WSG) Sued..
BU
11/19WANDA SPORTS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Federal Securities..
PR
11/19WANDA SPORTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
11/19The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wa..
BU
11/19ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Files First Federal Securities Class A..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 027 M
EBIT 2019 76,1 M
Net income 2019 -12,0 M
Debt 2019 651 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,58x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 356 M
Chart WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,52  €
Last Close Price 2,61  €
Spread / Highest target 282%
Spread / Average Target 188%
Spread / Lowest Target 93,1%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.00%392
OMNICOM GROUP7.74%17 181
WPP GROUP18.12%16 285
PUBLICIS GROUPE-21.92%10 199
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.7.08%8 635
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC17.85%6 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group