WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(WSG)
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Files First Federal Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited – WSG

11/19/2019 | 10:09am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Wanda Sports July 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Wanda Sports investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Wanda Sports class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1695.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the lack of major sporting events for its Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (“DPSS”) and Spectator Sports segments for its second quarter of 2019, ending before the IPO, would negatively impact revenue for the second quarter of 2019; (2) Wanda Sports had suffered a year-over-year decrease in revenue in its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and would for its fiscal year 2019, primarily related to lower reimbursement revenues accounted for in its DPSS segment and lack of Spectator Sport segment offsets; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1695.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
