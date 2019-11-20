Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wanda Sports Group Company Limited    WSG

WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(WSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (WSG) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that another purchaser of Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: WSG) has sued the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its July 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). Wanda Sports Group operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Wanda Sports' misconduct, click here.

Wanda Sports Group, Inc. (WSG) Accused of Misleading Investors in IPO

Wanda Sports completed its IPO on July 29, 2019, offering 23.8 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $8.00 per ADS and raising more than $190 million in net proceeds. In Wanda Sports' Registration Statement, the Company touted increased revenue for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 and for its first quarter 2019. Despite its positive statements, Wanda failed to disclose the lack of major sporting events for its Digital, Production, Sports Solutions ("DPSS") and Spectator Sports segments for its second quarter, which ended before its IPO, would negatively impact the Company's revenue. This impact was revealed on September 6, 2019, when Wanda Sports' CEO resigned and the Company reported poor financial results for second quarter of 2019, including a 70% year-over-year decrease in revenue from its DPSS segment and a 6% decrease year-over-year in its Spectator Sports segment. Wanda Sports Group's ADSs currently trade at around $3.00, representing a 62% decline from its IPO price.

Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (WSG) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY
12:05pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (WSG) Sued..
BU
11/19WANDA SPORTS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Federal Securities..
PR
11/19WANDA SPORTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
11/19The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wa..
BU
11/19ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Files First Federal Securities Class A..
BU
11/18WANDA SPORTS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action L..
BU
11/18WANDA SPORTS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
11/08Wanda Sports Group to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November..
GL
11/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating Wanda Spor..
BU
10/28Wanda Sports Group Appoints Kenneth Jarrett to Its Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 027 M
EBIT 2019 76,1 M
Net income 2019 -12,0 M
Debt 2019 651 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -27,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,13x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 339 M
Chart WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,52  €
Last Close Price 2,48  €
Spread / Highest target 301%
Spread / Average Target 203%
Spread / Lowest Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.00%376
OMNICOM GROUP6.83%17 129
WPP GROUP15.57%15 971
PUBLICIS GROUPE-21.11%10 374
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.63%8 689
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC18.96%6 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group