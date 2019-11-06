Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (WSG)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: WSG) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its July 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). Wanda Sports Group completed its IPO on July 26, 2019, offering 23.8 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $8.00 per ADS and raising more than $190 million in net proceeds. Since its IPO, Wanda Sports Group's CEO resigned and the Company reported poor financial results for second quarter of 2019, including a 30% year-over-year decrease in total revenue. Wanda Sports Group's ADSs currently trade at around $3.50, representing a 56% decline from its IPO price. Wanda Sports Group operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide.

