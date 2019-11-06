Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (WSG)

11/06/2019 | 08:41pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: WSG) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its July 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). Wanda Sports Group completed its IPO on July 26, 2019, offering 23.8 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $8.00 per ADS and raising more than $190 million in net proceeds. Since its IPO, Wanda Sports Group's CEO resigned and the Company reported poor financial results for second quarter of 2019, including a 30% year-over-year decrease in total revenue. Wanda Sports Group's ADSs currently trade at around $3.50, representing a 56% decline from its IPO price. Wanda Sports Group operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Wanda Sports Group's misconduct, click here.

Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. (WSG) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
