Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wanda Sports Group Company Limited    WSG

WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(WSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WANDA SPORTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited - WSG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:31pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 17, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NasdaqGS: WSG), if they purchased the Company’s securities issued in connection with the Company’s July 2019 initial public stock offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Wanda Sports and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wsg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 17, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Wanda Sports and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the lack of major sporting events for its Digital, Production, Sports Solutions and Spectator Sports segments for 2Q2019, ending before the IPO, would have a negative impact on revenue for the quarter; (ii) the Company suffered a year-over-year revenue decrease in its second quarter and expected the same for its fiscal year 2019; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Fu v. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited, 3:19cv1852.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY
07:31pWANDA SPORTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03:09pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wa..
BU
10:09aROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Files First Federal Securities Class A..
BU
11/18WANDA SPORTS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action L..
BU
11/18WANDA SPORTS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
11/08Wanda Sports Group to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November..
GL
11/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating Wanda Spor..
BU
10/28Wanda Sports Group Appoints Kenneth Jarrett to Its Board of Directors
GL
10/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating Wan..
BU
10/24WANDA SPORTS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wanda Sports G..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 027 M
EBIT 2019 86,0 M
Net income 2019 -12,0 M
Debt 2019 651 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -27,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,13x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 339 M
Chart WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,52  €
Last Close Price 2,48  €
Spread / Highest target 301%
Spread / Average Target 203%
Spread / Lowest Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.00%380
OMNICOM GROUP7.58%17 035
WPP GROUP15.14%15 954
PUBLICIS GROUPE-21.81%10 289
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.39%8 670
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC18.50%6 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group