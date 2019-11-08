Log in
WANDA SPORTS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

Wanda Sports Group to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 18, 2019

11/08/2019 | 01:51am EST

BEIJING, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG), a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on November 18, 2019.

On the same day, Wanda Sports Group’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

US Toll-Free: +1 866 519 4004
International: +65 6713 5090
Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771
China Mainland: 4006 208038
Passcode: 5380899

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at http://investor.wsg.cn/. An archived webcast will be available through the same link.

A telephonic replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until November 26, 2019 by dialing International: +61 2 8199 0299 and entering passcode 5380899.

About Wanda Sports Group
Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ: WSG) is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through our businesses, including Infront and World Triathlon Corporation (IRONMAN), we have significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling us to deliver unrivalled sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. We offer a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS). Our full service platform creates value for our partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wanda Sports Group has more than 60 offices and 1,600 employees around the world.

For more information, please contact:

Wanda Sports Group
Edith Kwan
ir@wsg.cn

Sard Verbinnen & Co
Paul Scarpetta
WandaSports-SVC@SARDVERB.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
