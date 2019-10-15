Log in
Wanda (WSG) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Wanda Sports Group Company Limited; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

10/15/2019

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) ("Wanda") for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about July 26, 2019, Wanda sold about 23.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $8.00 a share raising approximately $190,000,000 in new capital. However, since the IPO, Wanda stock has plunged, on October 15, 2019, shares closed at $3.86.

Since the IPO, Wanda Sports Group's CEO resigned and the Company reported poor financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its July 2019 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Wanda shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wanda-wsg-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-wanda-sports-group-company-limited-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300939196.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
