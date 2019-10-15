Wanda (WSG) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Wanda Sports Group Company Limited; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) ("Wanda") for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about July 26, 2019, Wanda sold about 23.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $8.00 a share raising approximately $190,000,000 in new capital. However, since the IPO, Wanda stock has plunged, on October 15, 2019, shares closed at $3.86.

Since the IPO, Wanda Sports Group's CEO resigned and the Company reported poor financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its July 2019 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

