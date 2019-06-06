Wanderport Corporation Expands Into Skincare Market with CBD Facial Serums

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP ), a premier manufacturer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp, announces the release of CBD facial serums and expansion into the skincare market.



The initial introduction of Wanderport’s Hempova skincare line consists of an anti-aging Face and Neck Cream for Men, Eye Serum and Collagen Cream. All products are formulated with high quality ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) specially designed to rehydrate the skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkle and age spots.

The skincare industry has experienced a shift in demand from older consumers to a growing younger consumer base. The anti-aging segment of skincare in particular has seen significant growth recently. The global anti-aging market was worth $250 billion in 2016 and forecasted to reach $331 billion by 2021.

The Company introduces the Hempova anti-aging skincare line as a soft launch while working out its supply chain, sales & marketing and logistics details. Initial sales targets will be boutique retailers, wellness centers and spas. The Company expects to make the products available for online purchases in a few weeks.

Wholesalers and customers who wish to private label the products are encouraged to contact the Company by emailing sales@wanderportcorp.com .

“Growth in the global skincare industry in general and in the anti-aging segment in particular has been staggering and we are excited to introduce our line of CBD serums to meet the growing demand for effective and healthy skincare products. As a proponent of healthy lifestyle we plan to introduce additional products and will announce them accordingly in the near future,” commented Liliana Vo, President and interim CEO.

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier manufacturer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp. Its premium quality coffee blends are currently being sold in a growing number of grocery stores and boutique retailers in the Southern California territory. Its products are also sold online at www.sapacoffee.com and www.amazon.com . For more information, please visit http://www.wanderportcorp.com .

Facebook: wanderportcorporation

Twitter: @wanderportcorp

Instagram: wanderportcorp

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, potential volatility in the company’s stock price, increased competition, customer acceptance of new products and services to be offered by the company, and uncertainty of future revenue and profitability and fluctuations in its quarterly operating efforts. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management’s plans and objectives for future operations. While these forward-looking statements and any assumptions upon which they are based are made in good faith and reflect current judgment regarding the direction of the business operations of Wanderport Corporation, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this press release.

Contact:

Wanderport Corporation

www.wanderportcorp.com