Wanderport Gearing Up to Support Recent Upsurge in Sales of Sapa Hemp and CBD Coffee and Tea Following the Signing of Farm Bill

Following President Trump's signing of the Farm Bill legalizing Hemp last December, Wanderport has seen significant increases in online and retail sales of its hemp and CBD coffee and teas. The Company had also received more inquiries for wholesaling and private labeling of its premium CBD products.

Sapa Coffee and Teas are premium coffee and teas blended with either hemp or hemp cannabidiol (CBD). Hemp CBD is legal and has no THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis. Sapa Coffee is available in multiple flavors as well as in ground and whole beans.

Through a minority owned and affiliated entity, Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC), the Company also offer Hemp Brown Ale and Hemp IPA. The Hemp IPA is currently available in Illinois in both kegs and cans in nearly 100 locations. The sales have been strong and the demand continues to grow as new customers are signed on at a brisk pace. The two entities are also actively working to make the beers available nationwide in the near future.

Collaboration with a local craft brewer to produce a coffee beer is on-going. Wanderport is currently working to secure local distributors and expects to launch the beer sometime this quarter.

Efforts have also been made in the development of several new CBD wellness and food and beverage products which the Company plans to launch in early second quarter.

The Company is being positioned as an operating as well as a holding company that consists of various wellness and food and beverages entities. The near term goal of the Company is to consolidate and collectively create a greater shareholder value through an uplist to a fully reporting entity.

“Wanderport is embarking on an exciting expansion phase and we are very optimistic of the growth potential of both our existing and future product lines. The recent positive development in the hemp industry is also presenting many attractive business opportunities which we intend to fully capitalize,” commented Lilianna Vo, President and interim CEO.

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier manufacturer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp. Its premium quality coffee blends are currently being sold in a growing number of grocery stores and small businesses in the Southern California territory. Its products are also sold online at www.sapacoffee.com and www.amazon.com . For more information, please visit http://www.wanderportcorp.com .

