WANdisco plc

WANDISCO PLC

(WAND)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/04 11:35:21 am
365 GBp   +7.35%
02:35aWANDISCO : Block admission notification
PU
11/26WANDISCO : Customer renewal and expansion
PU
11/20WANDISCO : Appoints Master Distributor for Africa
PU
WANdisco : Block admission notification

12/05/2019 | 02:35am EST

5 December 2019

WANdisco plc

('WANdisco' or the 'Company')

Block admission notification

WANdisco plc (LSE: WAND) the live data company, announces its block admission notification.

Name of issuer:

WANdisco plc

Name of scheme(s):

i. WANdisco plc UK Enterprise Management Incentive Plan 2012

ii. WANdisco plc UK Unapproved Sub-Plan 2012

iii. WANdisco plc US Sub-Plan 2012

iv. WANdisco plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2013

v. WANdisco plc US Equity Incentive Plan 2013

vi. WANdisco plc UK EMI Sub-plan 2013

Period of return:

From: 01 June 2019 To: 30 November 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

Ordinary shares of 10p each as follows:

i. 234,517

ii. 88,685

iii. 295,418

iv. 94,123

v. 2,445,112

vi. 458,234

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased (decreased) since the last return:

i. nil

ii. nil

iii. nil

iv. nil

v. nil

vi. nil

Less: Number of securities issued under the scheme(s) during the period:

i. 1,500

ii. nil

iii. nil

iv. 16,668

v. 99,193

vi. 417

Equals: Balance under the scheme(s) of securities not yet issued at the end of the period:

i. 233,017

ii. 88,685

iii. 295,418

iv. 77,455

v. 2,345,919

vi. 457,817

Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission:

2,300,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 10 July 2012 split as follows:

i. 774,850

ii. 407,260

iii. 1,117,890

3,700,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 16 March 2016 split as follows:

iv. 3,000,000

v. 200,000

vi. 500,000

1,750,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 8 December 2016 split as follows:

i. 89,296

ii. 9,890

iii. 468,610

iv. nil

v. 982,204

vi. 200,000

Total issued share capital as at the end of this period (including any shares held in Treasury):

48,240,880 ordinary shares

The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury

Contact name and telephone:

Erik E. Miller 001-925-365-0332

For further information, please contact:

WANdisco plc

via FTI Consulting

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1137

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight / Chris Birt / Kwaku Aning

Stifel (Nomad and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Fred Walsh / Neil Shah

Peel Hunt (Joint Broker)

Edward Knight / Nick Prowting

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker)

Adam Pollock

+44 (0)20 7220 1666

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company for machine learning and AI. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco Fusion keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com.

Disclaimer

WANdisco plc published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:34:04 UTC
