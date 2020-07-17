Log in
WANdisco plc    WAND   JE00B6Y3DV84

WANDISCO PLC

(WAND)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/17 04:01:26 am
564 GBX   +2.55%
04:01aWANDISCO : Explanatory Note-Revised Articles
PU
07/15WANDISCO : Articles of association proposed virtual meeting
PU
07/15WANDISCO : Articles of association proposed virtual meeting
PU
WANdisco : Explanatory Note-Revised Articles

07/17/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Explanatory Note

The principal differences between the existing articles and the proposed new articles are that the new articles contain new provisions for physical, electronic and hybrid meetings to allow maximum flexibility in the holding of shareholder meetings in times when gatherings of large groups of people are prohibited or limited in scope. The new articles permit the holding of a general meeting on an electronic platform and therefore allow shareholders to attend and vote remotely, and also grant the board the power to determine whether a general meeting will be a physical, electronic or hybrid meeting. All differences between the proposed new articles and existing articles, are limited to those necessary to grant the power to hold meetings (wholly or partially) on electronic platforms and permit attendance and voting (wholly or partially) on

a virtual basis. No other changes are being proposed to the existing articles other than to remove obsolete takeover provisions now that Jersey companies are covered by the Takeover Code. The board wishes to emphasize its continued desire to hold physical meetings, including AGMs, whenever possible. As such, it only intends to use the power to hold

a WHOLLY virtual meeting in extreme circumstances such as a future outbreak of COVID-19, or another event which means that the holding of a physical meeting may cause harm to life or is in fact restricted/prohibited by government measures.

Disclaimer

WANdisco plc published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 08:00:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -25,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 26,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 355 M 356 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart WANDISCO PLC
Duration : Period :
WANdisco plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANDISCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,07 $
Last Close Price 6,91 $
Spread / Highest target 74,8%
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Richards Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Edwin Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yeturu Aahlad Director & Chief Scientist
William Grant Dollens Non-Executive Director
Karl Upton Monaghan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANDISCO PLC23.60%356
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.31%1 577 659
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.265.29%72 280
SEA LIMITED171.01%53 546
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.30%43 277
SPLUNK INC.33.91%31 863
