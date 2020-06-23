WANdisco : FY 2019 Preliminary unaudited results 0 06/23/2020 | 10:12am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 11 June 2020 ('WANdisco', the 'Company' or the 'Group') Preliminary unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 - WANdisco products deeply embedded in Microsoft Azure - Microsoft relationship to drive significant expansion WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData companyannounces preliminary unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2019. Financial highlights · Revenue for the year $16.2 million (2018: $17.0 million) · Cash overheads1 of $31.7 million (2018: $29.8 million) · Adjusted EBITDA2 loss of $11.7 million (2018: $9.4 million) · Statutory loss from operations $28.3 million (2018: $19.7 million) · Cash at 31 December 2019 of $23.4 million (2018: $10.8 million) · Debt of $2.2 million (2018: $3.9 million) · Significant progress with Microsoft and other Tier 1 partnerships underpin the Board's confidence in our strategy and product focus · Proposed placing to raise at least $25 million, see separate announcement Operational and strategic highlights · WANdisco Fusion deeply embedded in Microsoft's Azure cloud: o A native Azure offering, providing a fast and easy way to establish data connectivity from on-premises to cloud storage. o Providing seamless customer experience and appearing as a native first party Azure service. o Delivering tight integration, reducing deployment complexities through eliminating the customer need to plan data deployment or accommodate networking and storage options. o Billing delivered through existing Azure billing service ensures customers do not require additionalvendor approval. · LiveMigrator launched enabling uninterrupted petabyte scale data migration to the cloud · LiveAnalytics launched providing access to Spark-based analytics in the cloud · Partnered with Databricks to provide rapid data migration to Azure Databricks · Achieved Advanced Technology Partner status with Amazon Web Services · Secured c.$5 million in contract renewals and expansions in China · Raised $34 million in two share placings completed at a premium to market at the time · Appointed Micro-D Master Distributor for Africa Post period end · Microsoft Azure LiveData Platform public preview with expectation to sign over 50 new customers on the Azure platform over the next 12 months · Secured first global reseller agreement with a large global systems integrator · Implemented business continuity measures in response to COVID-19 David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented: 'In 2019 we delivered on our primary strategic goal of cementing our partnership with Microsoft to embed Fusion into Azure which positions the Group for significant scalable growth. With the Microsoft Azure LiveData Platform becoming publicly available post period end as a paid service within Azure, we expect to facilitate a greater volume and velocity of deals. 'The future of analytics and in particular machine learning and Artificial Intelligence ('AI') is in the cloud. Our partnership with Databricks highlights the growing demand for non-disruptive solutions for bringing data to the cloud. In this regard we are uniquely positioned. 'In 2020, the business is focused upon capitalising on growing opportunities as our relationship with Microsoft and other Tier 1 partners continue to expand. With the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, business is increasingly based in the cloud and the Board remains confident that our product direction and strategic progress provides a strong platform to deliver growth in 2020.' 1 Operating expenses adjusted for: depreciation, amortisation, capitalisation of development expenditure and equity-settled share-based payment. See Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for a reconciliation. 2 Operating loss adjusted for: depreciation, amortisation and equity-settled share-based payment. See Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for a reconciliation. 3 Effective 1 January 2019, the company adopted a new accounting standard ('IFRS 16 - Leases'), which impacted the company's treatment of operating leases. The company adopted IFRS 16 using the cumulative effect method with the effect of initially applying this standard recognised at the date of initial application (i.e. 1 January 2019). Accordingly, the information presented for 2018 has not been restated - i.e. it is presented, as previously reported, under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4. In the interest of comparability during the transition year to IFRS 16, the company has provided adjusted EBITDA and operating loss information in accordance with both IFRS 16 and under the previous lease accounting standard in effect prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 ('IAS 17 - Leases'). See Note 3 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for a reconciliation. For further information, please contact: WANdisco plc via FTI Consulting David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer FTI Consulting+44 (0)20 3727 1137 Matt Dixon / Chris Birt / Kwaku Aning Stifel (Sole Broker and Nomad)+44 (0)20 7710 7600 Fred Walsh / Rajpal Padam About WANdisco WANdisco is the LiveData company for machine learning and AI. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco Fusion keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit http://www.wandisco.com. BUSINESS REVIEW 2019 was a significant year for WANdisco. We delivered on our primary strategic goal, cementing our partnership with Microsoft to embed Fusion into Azure, allowing customers to use Fusion as if it was a native Azure offering. As an Azure embedded product, customers can deploy WANdisco Fusion just by selecting it from the same Azure menu they use for native Microsoft products, and the charges added on their monthly Azure bill. No software to install, no new contracts to sign. Post period end, the product became publicly available as a paid service which we expect to facilitate a greater volume and velocity of deals than we have experienced in prior years. We have focused our development efforts on products that provide customers with simple, robust transition paths as more and more companies are looking for solutions to move their on-premises Hadoop data to the cloud. Our LiveMigrator product, coupled with our Fusion product, will allow customers to make the transition from on-premises to cloud computing as easy and as seamless as possible. In June 2019, we introduced LiveMigrator, a solution enabling the migration of petabyte scale live data to the cloud. LiveMigrator's automated process enables enterprises' on-premises data to be seamlessly migrated to the cloud and WANdisco's core Fusion technology keeps the migrated data consistent with on-premises data.WANdisco LiveMigrator enables for the first time the migration of petabyte scale data to the cloud without interruption to service. Working in harmony with WANdisco Fusion, the Company can now support businesses through their entire live data journey from on-premises to multi-cloud. In September 2019, weintroduced LiveAnalytics to provide live business insights when migrating Hadoop analytic workloads from on-premises to Spark-based analytics in the cloud. This solution allows both migrated and migrating data to be immediately available for analysis. LiveAnalytics works in tandem with WANdisco's LiveMigrator, its petabyte scale, non-blocking, single scan data migration technology. The launch of these solutions further advances WANdisco's complementary suite of scalable LiveData solutions for cloud. WANdisco's technology covers the entire data journey from on-premises to cloud through LiveMigrator (enabling single scan, non-blocking movement to the cloud), LiveAnalytics (continuous data analytics during cloud migration) and WANdisco's LiveData for Hybrid and Multi-cloud solution. With WANdisco's suite of complementary technologies, enterprises are now truly free to choose the analytics platform they want in the cloud and make the best decision for the business as a whole. We have also partnered with Databricks,the leader in unified analytics and founded by the original creators of Apache SparkTM, to accelerate and dramatically simplify the migration of on-premises Hadoop analytics workloads to Azure Databricks. In combination with our LiveAnalytics solution, enterprises get the best of both worlds - seamless and secure migration of petabyte-sized data to the cloud and the power of strong, cloud-based analytics. With this partnership, enterprises have a powerful option to quickly and painlessly move their organisation to the cloud and take advantage of increased productivity, security and insightful data analytics available to employees anywhere at any time. We had significant success with new and expansion orders from our customers in China, andhave also secured a contract with Micro-D,one of Africa's most established IT companies. Through its network of resellers and partners, Micro-D will deploy WANdisco's suite of products to enable cloud migration alongside continuous data availability and consistency for customers. This contract marks a significant entry for WANdisco into the high growth African market, with Fusion to be implemented across major enterprises in Africa. COVID-19 update The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the implementation of long-standing business continuity measures, with staff working from home across the globe. As a predominantly distributed organization working remotely for most employees is normal, and to date, we have not seen any negative impact on our productivity. The business remains well placed to weather a prolonged period of self-isolation with good teamwork and employee morale. We also believe that the improvements made to how we operate will continue and evolve further when the COVID-19 crisis ends. To date, we have experienced minimal effects to our customer base and order flow, and have not reduced employee based costs. Whilst the impact of COVID-19 is still uncertain, we are moving forward this year with continued business momentum as evidenced by our landmark agreement with Microsoft announced in June 2020. Outlook Our cloud platform partners, and our ISV partner Databricks have recognised the huge opportunity of moving Hadoop data into the cloud. With the changing dynamics in the Hadoop on-premises market, and companies seeking to leverage cloud economics and scalability, the time to capitalise on this opportunity is now. The embedding of our technology into Azure provides a platform to capitalise on that opportunity with an Azure native service taking advantage of billing and technical integrations. With LiveData Platform for Azure now publicly available we can execute against the growing pipeline of opportunities to move data at scale into the cloud without an interruption to service. Outside of Azure, we are also seeing growing demand from our other cloud partners as the need to capitalise on the cloud and move on-premises workloads becomes a business imperative. The Board's confidence in our outlook is built upon the convergence of the market opportunity, product readiness, and the commitments from our partners. FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2019 was $16.2 million (2018: $17.0 million). Deferred revenue from sales booked during 2019 and in previous years, and not yet recognised as revenue, is $3.8 million at 31 December 2019, at 31 December 2018 this stood at $4.3 million. Our deferred revenue represents future revenue from new and renewed contracts, many of them spanning multiple years. Adjusted EBITDA loss2 was $11.7 million (2018: $9.4 million), due primarily to the slight reduction in revenue and continued investments in the business. Revenue Revenue was $16.2 million (2018: $17.0 million), reflecting an increasing shift to cloud-based revenues with recurring annual revenues and some deals that were delayed to future years. The small decrease in revenue included strong renewals and new contract growth offset by some deals that were delayed into a future period. Contract wins continue to exhibit variability in the timing of their completion. Operating costs Cash overheads1increased in the year as we made investments in go-to-market resources and engineering, rising to $31.7 million from $29.8 million in 2018. As we implemented IFRS 163 there was a small reduction in operating costs from the removal of $632,000 property rent and lease costs, which was offset by $573,000 depreciation expense on the right of use assets. Product development expenditure capitalised was $5.1 million in the year (2018: $4.9 million). All of this expenditure was associated with new product features. Our headcount was 162 as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: 148). Headcount increases in the year were principally in sales and marketing and engineering as we added capacity to service our new and expanded channel partner relationships and develop new cloud-focused products. Profit and loss Adjusted EBITDA2 loss for the year was $11.7 million (2018: $9.4 million). The loss after tax for the year increased to $28.3 million (2018: $19.7 million), as a result of the lower revenue and increased overheads and share-based payment charge. The exceptional finance loss of $2.0 million (2018: $2.8 million gain) arose from the retranslation of intercompany balances at 31 December 2019, reflecting the increase in Sterling against the US dollar.The impact of FX rates changes on the financial statements should be restricted to the retranslation of US dollar denominated intercompany loans, as opposed to the operating activities of the business. A translation gain arising on the net assets of overseas subsidiaries reported in reserves results in a minimal impact on the group net assets. Balance sheet and cash flow Trade and other receivables at 31 December 2019 were $8.5 million (31 December 2018: $7.4 million). This includes $2.8 million of trade receivables (31 December 2018: $1.8 million) and $5.7 million related to non-trade receivables (31 December 2018: $5.6 million). Net consumption of cash was $19.4 million before financing (2018: $16.7 million), resulting in a closing cash balance of $23.4 million at 31 December 2019. The consumption of cash was due primarily to lower revenues and a modest increase in cash overheads. At 31 December 2019, we had drawings under our revolving credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank of $2.2 million. Subsequent events The global expansion of the COVID-19 virus since the fiscal year end has resulted in macroeconomic uncertainty. Whilst there has been no material impact on the Group as at the date of this report, it is difficult to assess the short to longer-term impact of that uncertainty on the Group's operations. As at 31 May 2020 the Group had cash reserves of $11.6 million. Whilst the impact of COVID-19 is still uncertain, we are moving forward this year with continued business momentum as evidenced by our landmark agreement with Microsoft announced in June 2020. Management expects that the potential of the agreement with Microsoft will overcome any short-term headwinds from the economic uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19. IFRS 16 'Leases' Like all companies, as required by the International Accounting Standards Board 'IASB' the Group has initially adopted IFRS 16, 'Leases' effective 1 January 2019. The effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is mainly attributed to the following: - Recognition of a right of use asset on the balance sheet; - Removal of the related rent expense and an increase in depreciation and interest expense; - Recognition of a liability for the present value of lease payments; and - Change to operating ratios in comparison to prior periods. IFRS 16 establishes a comprehensive framework for accounting for leases. It replaced IAS 17, 'Leases', the previous reporting standard. The Group has adopted IFRS 16 using the cumulative effect method, with the effect of initially applying this standard recognised at the date of initial application (i.e. 1 January 2019). Accordingly, the information presented for 2018 has not been restated - i.e. it is presented, as previously reported, under IAS 17, and related interpretations.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the year ended 31 December 2019 Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) As restated Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) Pre- exceptional Exceptional items (Note 5) Total Pre- exceptional Exceptional items (Note 5) Total Continuing operations Note $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue 4 16,155 - 16,155 17,019 - 17,019 Cost of sales (1,186) - (1,186) (1,544) - (1,544) Gross profit 14,969 - 14,969 15,475 - 15,475 Operating expenses 6 (42,148) - (42,148) (38,712) - (38,712) Operating loss 6 (27,179) - (27,179) (23,237) - (23,237) Finance income 604 - 604 443 2,793 3,236 Finance costs (527) (2,047) (2,574) (514) - (514) Net finance income/(costs) 77 (2,047) (1,970) (71) 2,793 2,722 (Loss)/profit before tax (27,102) (2,047) (29,149) (23,308) 2,793 (20,515) Income tax 885 - 885 802 - 802 (Loss)/profit for the year (26,217) (2,047) (28,264) (22,506) 2,793 (19,713) Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign operations - foreign currency translation differences (282) 2,047 1,765 (81) (2,793) (2,874) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (282) 2,047 1,765 (81) (2,793) (2,874) Total comprehensive income for the year (26,499) - (26,499) (22,587) - (22,587) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share 7 ($0.63) ($0.47) The notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Consolidated statement of financial position At 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) 31 December 2018 (Audited) Note $'000 $'000 Assets Property, plant and equipment 3,735 828 Intangible assets 4,877 5,516 Other non-current assets 8 3,016 2,580 Non-current assets 11,628 8,924 Trade and other receivables 9 8,545 7,399 Cash and cash equivalents 23,354 10,757 Current assets 31,899 18,156 Total assets 43,527 27,080 Equity Share capital 7,097 6,361 Share premium 149,336 115,909 Translation reserve (5,583) (7,348) Merger reserve 1,247 1,247 Retained earnings (121,922) (102,365) Total equity 30,175 13,804 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 10 2,889 98 Deferred income 11 1,188 1,277 Deferred tax liabilities 4 3 Non-current liabilities 4,081 1,378 Current tax liabilities 66 7 Loans and borrowings 10 2,212 3,990 Trade and other payables 4,371 4,860 Deferred income 11 2,622 3,041 Current liabilities 9,271 11,898 Total liabilities 13,352 13,276 Total equity and liabilities 43,527 27,080 The notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Consolidated statement of changes in equity For the year ended 31 December 2019 Attributable to owners of the Company Share capital Share premium Translation reserve Merger reserve Retained earnings Total equity Audited $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 31 December 2017 6,156 115,196 (4,474) 1,247 (100,658) 17,467 Adjustment on application of IFRS 15 - - - - 11,029 11,029 Adjusted balance at 1 January 2018 6,156 115,196 (4,474) 1,247 (89,629) 28,496 Total comprehensive income for the year Loss for the year - - - - (19,713) (19,713) Other comprehensive income for the year - - (2,874) - - (2,874) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (2,874) - (19,713) (22,587) Transactions with owners of the Company Contributions and distributions Equity-settled share-based payment - - - - 6,977 6,977 Share options exercised 205 713 - - - 918 Total transactions with owners of the Company 205 713 - - 6,977 7,895 Balance at 31 December 2018 - As restated 6,361 115,909 (7,348) 1,247 (102,365) 13,804 Unaudited Total comprehensive income for the year Loss for the year - - - - (28,264) (28,264) Other comprehensive income for the year - - 1,765 - - 1,765 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 1,765 - (28,264) (26,499) Transactions with owners of the Company Contributions and distributions Equity-settled share-based payment - - - - 8,707 8,707 Proceeds from share placing 706 33,085 - - - 33,791 Share options exercised 30 342 - - - 372 Total transactions with owners of the Company 736 33,427 - - 8,707 42,870 Balance at 31 December 2019 7,097 149,336 (5,583) 1,247 (121,922) 30,175 The notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Consolidated statement of cash flows For the year ended 31 December 2019 Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) As restated Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) Note $'000 $'000 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year (28,264) (19,713) Adjustments for: - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,101 388 - Amortisation of intangible assets 5,701 6,475 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 3 - Net finance costs (77) 71 - Income tax (885) (802) - Foreign exchange 1,869 (2,517) - Equity-settled share-based payment 12 8,707 6,977 (11,848) (9,118) Changes in: - Trade and other receivables (1,203) 281 - Trade and other payables (562) (925) - Deferred income (508) (1,230) - Deferred government grant - (2) Net working capital change (2,273) (1,876) Cash used in operating activities (14,121) (10,994) Interest paid (446) (399) Income tax received 807 51 Net cash used in operating activities (13,760) (11,342) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 258 213 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 5 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (841) (677) Development expenditure (5,062) (4,910) Net cash used in investing activities (5,645) (5,369) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of share capital 34,163 918 Net repayment of bank loan (1,667) (111) Payment of lease liabilities (2018: Payment of finance lease liabilities) (502) (95) Net cash from financing activities 31,994 712 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,589 (15,999) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 10,757 27,396 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 8 (640) Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 23,354 10,757 The notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2019 1. Reporting entity WANdisco plc (the 'Company') is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on AIM. These condensed consolidated financial statements ('Financial statements') as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group'). The Group is primarily involved in the development and provision of global collaboration software. 2. Basis of preparation a Basis of accounting Whilst the financial information included in this preliminary announcement has been prepared on the basis of the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') in issue, as adopted by the European Union ('EU') and effective at 31 December 2019, this announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS. The Group expects to publish full Consolidated financial statements in June 2020. The financial information set out in this preliminary announcement does not constitute the Group's Consolidated financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2019 or 31 December 2018. The financial information for 2018 is derived from the consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 which have been audited and delivered to the registrar of companies with the Jersey Financial Services Commission ('JFSC'). The auditor has reported on those accounts; the audit reports were (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 113B (3) or (6) of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The financial information for 2019 is derived from the consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have not yet been reported on by the Independent Auditors. Given the facts set out in Note 2(b), it is possible that the audit report for the year ended 31 December 2019 will contain a material uncertainty over the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern. The Consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted for use in the EU. The Group has applied all accounting standards and interpretations issued by the IASB and International Financial Reporting Committee relevant to its operations and which are effective in respect of these Financial statements. The preliminary announcement has been prepared using the accounting policies published in the Group's accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, which are available on the Company's website. From 1 January 2019 the new standards set out below were adopted by the Group. (i) New and amended standards adopted by the Group The following new standards and amendments to standards that are effective for the first time for the financial year beginning 1 January 2019 have been adopted: - IFRS 16 'Leases' - IFRIC 23 'Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments' - Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2015-2017 Cycle - Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures (Amendment to IAS 28) - Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation (Amendments to IFRS 9) - Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement (Amendments to IAS 19) Apart from IFRS 16 'Leases' where the impact is detailed in Note 3 below, these standards and amendments to standards have not had a material impact on these Financial statements. This is the first set of the Group's financial statements where IFRS 16 'Leases' has been applied. Changes to significant accounting policies are described in Note 3. (ii) New and amended standards and interpretations issued but not effective for the financial year beginning 1 January 2019 and not early adopted A number of new standards are effective for annual periods beginning after 1 January 2019 and earlier application is permitted; however, the Group has not early adopted the new or amended standards in preparing these Financial statements. The amended standards and interpretations are not expected to have a significant impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements. b Going concern These Financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Group will be able to meet the mandatory repayment terms of the banking facilities as disclosed in Note 10. As at 31 December 2019 the Group had net assets of $30.2m (31 December 2018: $13.8m), including cash of $23.4m (2018: $10.8m) as set out in the consolidated statement of financial position, with a debt facility drawn of $2.2m (2018: debt facility drawn of $3.9m). In the year ended 31 December 2019, the Group incurred a loss before tax of $29.1m (2018: $20.5m) and net cash outflows before financing of $19.4m (2018: $16.7m). During 2019, the performance of the Group declined, with revenues reducing by 5% to $16.2m (2018: $17.0m) and operating loss increasing to $27.2m (2018: $23.2m). The Directors have prepared a detailed budget and forecast of the Group's expected performance over a period covering at least the next twelve months from the expected date of the approval of the 2019 financial statements. As well as modelling the realisation of the sales pipeline, these forecasts also cover a number of scenarios and sensitivities in order for the Board to satisfy itself that the Group remains within its current cash facilities, details of which are included in Note 10. The cash flow model includes the injection of at least $20m from the proposed share placing expected following the year end. This funding is subject to the successful completion of the share placing, including shareholder approval. Neither of which are confirmed at the date of this announcement. Whilst the Directors are confident in the Group's ability to grow revenue, the Board's sensitivity modelling (which considered the impact of Brexit and COVID-19) shows thatfollowing the proceeds from the proposed share placing, the Group will have sufficient cash to remain within its facilities, in the event that revenue growth is delayed (i.e. revenue does not increase from the level reported in 2019) for a period in excess of twelve months. The Directors' financial forecasts and operational planning and modelling also include the actions, under the control of the Group, that they could take to further significantly reduce the cost base during the coming year in the event that longer-term revenue were set to remain consistent with the level reported in 2019. On the basis of this financial and operational modelling, the Directors believe that the Group has the capability and the operational agility to react quickly, cut further costs from the business and ensure that the cost base of the business is aligned with its revenue and funding scale. As a consequence, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group can continue to operate and to operate within its existing facilities and be able to meet its commitments and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for a period not less than twelve months from the expected date of approval of these financial statements. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the Group financial statements.However, the events noted above indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt over the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These results do not include any adjustments should the going concern basis of preparation be inappropriate. c Functional and presentational currency The consolidated financial statements are presented in US dollars, as the revenue for the Group is predominately derived in this currency. Billings to the Group's customers during the year by WANdisco, Inc. were all in US dollars with certain costs being incurred by WANdisco International Limited in sterling and WANdisco, Pty Ltd in Australian dollars. All financial information has been rounded to the nearest thousand US dollars unless otherwise stated. d Alternative performance measures The Group uses a number of alternative performance measures ('APMs') which are non-IFRS measures to monitor the performance of its operations. The Group believes these APMs provide useful historical financial information to help investors and other stakeholders evaluate the performance of the business and are measures commonly used by certain investors for evaluating the performance of the Group. In particular, the Group uses APMs which reflect the underlying performance on the basis that this provides a more relevant focus on the core business performance of the Group and aligns with our KPIs. Adjusted results exclude certain items because if included, these items could distort the understanding of our performance for the year and the comparability between periods. The Group has been using the following APMs on a consistent basis and they are defined and reconciled as follows: - Cash overheads: Operating expenses adjusted for: depreciation, amortisation, capitalisation of development expenditure and equity-settled share-based payment. - Adjusted EBITDA: Operating loss adjusted for: depreciation, amortisation and equity-settled share-based payment. eUse of judgements and estimates In preparing these Financial statements, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of the Group's accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements, except for new significant judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty related to the application of IFRS 16, which are described in Note 3. 3. Changes in significant accounting policies - IFRS 16 'Leases' Except for the changes below, the Group has consistently applied the accounting policies to all periods presented in these consolidated financial statements. The Group applied IFRS 16 with a date of initial application of 1 January 2019. As a result, the Group has changed its accounting policy for lease contracts as detailed below. The Group applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application is recognised in retained earnings at 1 January 2019. As a result, the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4. a Impacts on financial statements The effect of initially applying this standard is as follows: (i) recognition of a right of use asset and depreciation of this asset; (ii) removal of rent prepayment / accrual and charge to Statement of profit or loss; and (iii) recognition of lease liability non-current and current and interest on this liability. The following table summarises the impact of transition to IFRS 16 on retained earnings at 1 January 2019. Impact of adopting IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 (Unaudited) Retained earnings Note $'000 Property, plant and equipment: Recognition of right of use asset 3(a)(i) 1,865 Trade and other receivables: Remove rent prepayment 3(a)(ii) (41) Trade and other payables: Remove rent accrual 3(a)(ii) 57 Loans and borrowings - non-current: Lease liability due in more than one year 3(a)(iii) (1,491) Loans and borrowings - current: Lease liability due in less than one year 3(a)(iii) (390) Impact at 1 January 2019 - The following tables summarise the impacts of adopting IFRS 16 on the Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Consolidated statement of financial position for each of the line items affected. There was no material impact on the Consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2019. b Impact on the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) As restated Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) As reported (IFRS 16) Adjustments Amounts without adoption of IFRS 16 Amounts without adoption of IFRS 16 Continuing operations Note $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue 16,155 - 16,155 17,019 Cost of sales (1,186) - (1,186) (1,544) Gross profit 14,969 - 14,969 15,475 Cash overheads 3(a)(ii) (31,701) (632) (32,333) (29,782) Adjusted EBITDA including development expenditure (16,732) (632) (17,364) (14,307) Development expenditure capitalised 5,062 - 5,062 4,910 Adjusted EBITDA (11,670) (632) (12,302) (9,397) Amortisation and depreciation 3(a)(i) (6,802) 573 (6,229) (6,863) Equity-settled share-based payment (8,707) - (8,707) (6,977) Operating loss (27,179) (59) (27,238) (23,237) Net finance (costs)/income 3(a)(iii) (1,970) 201 (1,769) 2,722 (Loss)/profit before tax (29,149) 142 (29,007) (20,515) Income tax 885 - 885 802 (Loss)/profit for the year (28,264) 142 (28,122) (19,713) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 1,765 - 1,765 (2,874) Total comprehensive income for the year (26,499) 142 (26,357) (22,587) c Impact on the consolidated statement of financial position 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) 31 December 2018 (Audited) As reported (IFRS 16) Adjustments Amounts without adoption of IFRS 16 Amounts without adoption of IFRS 16 Note $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets 3(a)(i) 11,628 (2,591) 9,037 8,924 Current assets 3(a)(ii) 31,899 (48) 31,851 18,156 Total assets 43,527 (2,639) 40,888 27,080 Total equity 30,175 142 30,317 13,804 Non-current liabilities 3(a)(iii) 4,081 (2,334) 1,747 1,378 Current liabilities 3(a)(ii), 3(a)(iii) 9,271 (447) 8,824 11,898 Total liabilities 13,352 (2,781) 10,571 13,276 Total equity and liabilities 43,527 (2,639) 40,888 27,080 4. Revenue and segmental analysis a Operating segments The Directors consider there to be one operating segment, being that of development and sale of licences for software and related maintenance and support. b Geographical segments The Group recognises revenue in three geographical regions based on the location of customers, as set out in the following table: Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) Revenue $'000 $'000 North America - USA 6,551 13,864 North America - other 44 236 Europe 2,152 1,785 Rest of the world - China 5,036 821 Rest of the world - South Africa 2,088 - Rest of the world - other 284 313 16,155 17,019 Management makes no allocation of costs, assets or liabilities between these segments since all trading activities are operated as a single business unit. c Major products The Group's core patented technology, Distributed Coordinated Engine 'DConE', enables the replication of data. This core technology is contained in all the Group's products. d Major customers Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) % of revenue Revenue $'000 % of revenue Revenue $'000 Customer 1 19% 3,117 - - Customer 2 13% 2,088 - - Customer 3 11% 1,857 - - Customer 4 - - 32% 5,459 Customer 5 - - 15% 2,471 No other single customers contributed 10% or more to the Group's revenue (2018: $nil). e Split of revenue by timing of revenue recognition Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) Revenue $'000 $'000 Licences and services transferred at a point in time 12,596 13,472 Services transferred over time 3,559 3,547 16,155 17,019 f Contract balances The following table provides information about receivables and contract assets and liabilities from contracts with customers. 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) 31 December 2018 (Audited) $'000 $'000 Receivables, which are included in 'Other non-current assets - Accrued income' 2,826 2,340 Receivables, which are included in 'Trade and other receivables - Accrued income' 2,964 2,654 Contract liabilities, which are included in 'Deferred income' - non-current (1,188) (1,277) Contract liabilities, which are included in 'Deferred income' - current (2,622) (3,041) 5. Exceptional items Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) $'000 $'000 Exchange (loss)/gain on intercompany balances (2,047) 2,793 The exceptional (loss)/gain arose on sterling-denominated intercompany balances. These balances were retranslated at the closing exchange rate at 31 December 2019, which was 1.31, a 3% increase compared to the rate of 1.27 at 31 December 2018. Sterling to US dollar exchange rates reduced during 2018 compared to 2017. Due to the size and nature of the exchange (loss)/gain in both years, it has been included as an exceptional item. The exceptional (loss)/gain on intercompany balances in the Consolidated statement of profit or loss is offset by an equivalent exceptional exchange gain/(loss) on the retranslation of the intercompany balances, which is included in the retranslation of net assets of foreign operations, included in the other comprehensive income. 6. Non-GAAP profit measures - 'Cash overheads' and 'Adjusted EBITDA' Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) As restated Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) a Reconciliation of operating expenses to 'Cash overheads': Note $'000 $'000 Operating expenses (42,148) (38,712) Adjusted for: Amortisation and depreciation 6,802 6,863 Equity-settled share-based payment 12 8,707 6,977 Development expenditure capitalised (5,062) (4,910) Cash overheads (31,701) (29,782) Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) As restated Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) b Reconciliation of operating loss to 'Adjusted EBITDA': Note $'000 $'000 Operating loss (27,179) (23,237) Adjusted for: Amortisation and depreciation 6,802 6,863 Equity-settled share-based payment 12 8,707 6,977 Adjusted EBITDA (11,670) (9,397) Development expenditure capitalised (5,062) (4,910) Adjusted EBITDA including development expenditure (16,732) (14,307) 7. Loss per share a Basic loss per share The calculation of basic loss per share has been based on the following loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) As restated Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) $'000 $'000 Loss for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders 28,264 19,713 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Number of shares '000 Number of shares '000 Issued ordinary shares at 1 January 42,523 40,904 Effect of shares issued in the year 2,608 828 Weighted average number of ordinary shares at 31 December 45,131 41,732 2019 $ 2018 $ Basic loss per share $0.63 $0.47 b Adjusted loss per share Adjusted loss per share is calculated based on the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders before exceptional items, acquisition-related items and the cost of equity-settled share-based payment, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) As restated Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) Adjusted loss for the year: Note $'000 $'000 Loss for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders 28,264 19,713 Adjusted for: Exceptional items 5 (2,047) 2,793 Equity-settled share-based payment 12 (8,707) (6,977) Adjusted loss for the year 17,510 15,529 2019 $ 2018 $ Adjusted loss per share $0.39 $0.37 c Diluted loss per share Due to the Group having losses in all years presented, the fully diluted loss per share for disclosure purposes, as shown in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, is the same as for the basic loss per share. 8. Other non-current assets 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) 31 December 2018 (Audited) Due in more than a year: $'000 $'000 Other receivables 190 240 Accrued income 2,826 2,340 Total other non-current assets 3,016 2,580 9. Trade and other receivables 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) 31 December 2018 (Audited) Due within a year: $'000 $'000 Trade receivables 2,773 1,810 Other receivables 753 1,059 Accrued income 2,964 2,654 Corporation tax 1,441 1,304 Prepayments 614 572 Total trade and other receivables 8,545 7,399 10. Loans and borrowings 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) 31 December 2018 (Audited) $'000 $'000 Non-current liabilities Secured bank loan 555 - Lease liabilities (2018: Finance lease liabilities) 2,334 98 2,889 98 Current liabilities Current portion of secured bank loan 1,667 3,889 Current portion of lease liabilities (2018: Finance lease liabilities) 545 101 2,212 3,990 Total loans and borrowings 5,101 4,088 At 31 December 2019, the $2.2m of bank loan (2018: $3.9m) represents term debt drawn down with Silicon Valley Bank. The facility comprises $2.2m (2018 $3.9m) term debt, with an interest-only period to 31 May 2018, followed by a three-year maturity at a floating interest rate charged at 1.5% above the US prime rate. 11. Deferred income Deferred income represents contracted sales for which services to customers will be provided in future periods. 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) 31 December 2018 (Audited) Deferred income which falls due: $'000 $'000 Within a year 2,622 3,041 In more than a year 1,188 1,277 Total deferred income 3,810 4,318 12. Share-based payment The Group operates share option plans for employees of the Group. Options in the plans are settled in equity in the Company and are normally subject to a vesting schedule but not conditional on any performance criteria being achieved. The terms and conditions of the share option grants are detailed in the Group annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Year ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) Restated Year ended 31 December 2018 (Audited) $'000 $'000 Total equity-settled share-based payment charge 8,707 6,977 a Prior year adjustment The 2018 share-based payment charge has been adjusted to correct the accounting for options with graded vesting on grants awarded prior to 1 January 2018. The impact of the prior year adjustment are: - The 2018 share-based payment charge was increased by $1,120,000 to $6,977,000, resulting in an increase in both operating expenses and operating loss by the same amount in the Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. - The Consolidated statement of changes in equity for 2018 also reflects the same increase in the share-based payment charge by $1,120,000 to $6,977,000. - Basic and diluted loss per share for 2018 was increased from $0.45 to $0.47. - As a non-cash item, there is no impact on cash flow, retained earnings, net assets or KPIs. b Summary of share options outstanding 2019 2018 Number of share options outstanding: Number of options (Unaudited) Number of options (Audited) Outstanding at 1 January 4,662,070 4,901,699 Granted during the year 879,309 1,649,257 Forfeited during the year (283,257) (269,824) Exercised during the year (229,965) (1,619,062) Outstanding at 31 December 5,028,157 4,662,070 Exercisable at 31 December 2,983,106 1,823,334 Vested at the end of the year 2,983,106 1,823,334 13. Contingent liabilities The Group had no contingent liabilities at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: None). 14. Post balance sheet events The global expansion of the COVID-19 virus since the fiscal year end has resulted in macroeconomic uncertainty. Whilst there has been no material impact on the Group as at the date of this report, it is difficult to assess the short to longer-term impact of that uncertainty on the Group's operations. As at 31 May 2020 the Group had cash reserves of $11.6m. Despite the significant challenge COVID-19 presents we are moving forward this year with continued business momentum as evidenced by our landmark agreement with Microsoft announced in June 2020. Management expects that the potential of the agreement with Microsoft will overcome any short-term headwinds from the economic uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer WANdisco plc published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 14:11:05 UTC 0 Latest news on WANDISCO PLC 10:12a WANDISCO : FY 2019 Preliminary unaudited results PU 06/01 WANdisco Releases LiveData Platform for Petabyte Scale Cloud Migration to Mic.. GL 04/17 WANDISCO : Results date postponement PU 03/25 WANDISCO : Business Update PU 02/04 WANDISCO : Trading and Microsoft joint product update PU 2019 WANDISCO : $1 million China contract expansion PU 2019 WANDISCO : Block admission notification PU 2019 WANDISCO : Customer renewal and expansion PU 2019 WANDISCO : Appoints Master Distributor for Africa PU 2019 WANDISCO : Microsoft joint developed Azure embedded solution PU