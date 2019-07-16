Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wandisco PLC    WAND   JE00B6Y3DV84

WANDISCO PLC

(WAND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WANdisco Partners with Databricks to Rapidly Migrate On-Premises Hadoop Analytic Workloads with LiveMigrator to Azure Databricks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, announced today a partnership with Databricks, the leader in unified analytics and founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, to accelerate and dramatically simplify the migration of on-premises Hadoop analytics workloads to Azure Databricks.

WANdisco’s LiveMigrator effortlessly migrates petabytes of unstructured data to the cloud in one pass, rather than costly and risky multiple attempts that can take three to six months and block users from making changes. LiveMigrator provides non-blocking and continuous data migration, automatic transition from Hadoop to Delta Lake with Azure Databricks, while enabling a hybrid cloud architecture for migrating production applications. Delta Lake provides ACID transaction support and schema enforcement that delivers reliable data lakes at scale and makes datasets ready for downstream analytics.

To undergo digital transformation, many organizations migrate to Azure to take advantage of its modern data and AI services. Bringing the WANdisco Fusion Platform capabilities with its patented and secure consensus technology, bi-directional selective replication system, and ultra-fast non-blocking scanner together with Azure Databricks makes it seamless and efficient to migrate on-premises Hadoop analytics workloads.

“By combining WANdisco’s LiveMigrator with Delta Lake, enterprises get the best of both worlds – seamless and secure migration of petabyte-sized data to the cloud and the power of strong, cloud-based analytics,” said WANdisco CEO and co-founder David Richards. “With this partnership, enterprises have a powerful option to quickly and painlessly move their organization to the cloud and take advantage of increased productivity, security and insightful data analytics available to employees anywhere at any time.”

“As organizations modernize their IT infrastructure to support AI initiatives, transitioning to the cloud for agility and efficiency is a key component. Rightfully so, organizations want to migrate from legacy on-premises infrastructure to reliable data lakes at scale, which is not only made possible, but simplified with WANdisco and Azure Databricks,” said Michael Hoff, senior vice president of Business Development and Partners at Databricks.

To learn more about this exciting partnership and joint solutions, sign up for a WANdisco and Databricks joint webinar on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

About WANdisco
WANdisco is the LiveData company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize their IT infrastructure with its groundbreaking distributed coordination engine (DConE) in the WANdisco Fusion platform, enabling companies to generate hyperscale economics with the same IT budget — across multiple development environments, data centers, and cloud providers. WANdisco Fusion powers hundreds of the Global 2000, including Cisco Systems, Allianz, AMD, Juniper, Morgan Stanley and more. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba and other industry titans – WANdisco is igniting a LiveData movement worldwide. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com﻿.

Media Contact
Josh Turner
Silicon Valley Communications
turner@siliconvpr.com
+1 (917) 231-0550

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANDISCO PLC
01:01pWANdisco Partners with Databricks to Rapidly Migrate On-Premises Hadoop Analy..
GL
02:55aWANDISCO : partners with Databricks
PU
07/15WANDISCO : Embedded product with enterprise cloud partner
PU
06/26WANDISCO : AIM Rule 20 confirmation
PU
06/26WANDISCO : $750k China contract
PU
06/11WANdisco Builds Hyper-Fast Onramp to the Cloud with the Launch of LiveMigrato..
GL
06/11WANDISCO : Launch of LiveMigrator product
PU
06/06WANDISCO : Block admission notification
PU
05/01WANDISCO : PDMR Share Grants
PU
04/24WANDISCO : Preliminary results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 31,7 M
EBIT 2019 -9,70 M
Net income 2019 -12,3 M
Finance 2019 20,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -42,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,26x
EV / Sales2020 6,44x
Capitalization 282 M
Chart WANDISCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Wandisco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANDISCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,09  $
Last Close Price 6,26  $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 93,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Richards Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Edwin Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yeturu Aahlad Director & Chief Scientist
Jagane Sundar Chief Technology Officer
Ramki Thurimella Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANDISCO PLC3.73%263
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.75%1 060 534
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC56.79%33 966
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.72.54%21 133
SPLUNK INC32.08%20 637
SYNOPSYS63.12%20 452
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About