Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wandisco PLC    WAND   JE00B6Y3DV84

WANDISCO PLC (WAND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 04:13:35 am
543.5 GBp   +6.57%
2018WANDISCO PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017WANDISCO PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017WANDISCO PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WANdisco : Shares Rise on Agreement With IBM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 03:36am EST

By Oliver Griffin

WANdisco shares rose Tuesday after the company said that it launched a new joint engineered solution with International Business Machines to support relational database technology, significantly expanding its potential market.

The company said the joint solution is the first time it has supported relational database technology, which builds on existing Hadoop solutions to include applications based on SQL--a language used in programming and designed to manage data--and private cloud.

WANdisco said its relationship with IBM strengthened significantly in 2018. The company increased its royalty percentage to 50% and also agreed a guaranteed annual royalty commitment.

The company said new customers with IBM were secured in insurance, banking, telecommunications and with the U.S. government.

WANdisco said on Dec. 27 it won a three-year contract through IBM with a major American-managed health-care company, with an approximate value of $700,000 in royalties.

Shares at 0814 GMT were up 4.3% at 532 pence.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 0.71% 118.15 Delayed Quote.3.94%
WANDISCO PLC 5.10% 536 Delayed Quote.5.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANDISCO PLC
03:36aWANDISCO : Shares Rise on Agreement With IBM
DJ
02:24aWANDISCO : SQL product launch with IBM
PU
01/03WANDISCO : Inaugural Multi-Cloud Contract Win
PU
2018WANDISCO : Wins Three Year Contract With "Major" US Healthcare Firm
AQ
2018WANDISCO : Healthcare Contract Win
PU
2018WANDISCO : Significant health insurance contract win
PU
2018WANDISCO : Director Dealings and Issue of Equity
PU
2018WANDISCO : Block admission notification
PU
2018WANDISCO : Board change
PU
2018WANDISCO : Hire of SVP of marketing
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20,2 M
EBIT 2018 -13,3 M
Net income 2018 -12,2 M
Finance 2018 4,75 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 13,4x
EV / Sales 2019 9,69x
Capitalization 276 M
Chart WANDISCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Wandisco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANDISCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,2 $
Spread / Average Target 88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Richards Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Edwin Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yeturu Aahlad Director & Chief Scientist
Jagane Sundar Chief Technology Officer
Ramki Thurimella Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANDISCO PLC5.81%276
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.35%782 437
RED HAT-0.94%30 618
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-2.12%20 701
SPLUNK INC7.68%15 966
CITRIX SYSTEMS0.58%13 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.