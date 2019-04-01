Log in
WANDISCO PLC    WAND

WANDISCO PLC

(WAND)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 12:35:23 pm
624 GBp   +0.65%
WANDISCO : $2.15 million China contract and notice of results
PU
03/05WANDISCO : Replacement Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/28WANDISCO : Admission to NEX, First Day of Dealings
PU
Wandisco : $2.15 million China contract and notice of results

04/01/2019 | 02:37am EDT

1 April2019

WANdisco plc

('WANdisco' or the 'Company')

$2.15 million China contract and notice of results

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the live data company,is pleased to announce it has secured a contract with a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices in China

(the 'Client'). The agreement is valued at approximately $2.15 million and will see the Client deploy the Company's patented Fusion platform ('Fusion').

The Client has purchased a limited perpetual license to use Fusion across its enterprise. The Board believe that there remains significant opportunity for further growth as the use cases for the Client expands over time. The contract was secured by WANdisco illustrating the capability of the Company's direct sales team to engage with global companies.

China represents a significant opportunity for the Company with the cloud marketplace undergoing rapid expansion including the proliferation of multi-cloud uses for technologies such as artificial intelligence and edge computing. Together with its OEM relationship with Alibaba, the Directors believe that the Company is in a strong position to take advantage of the growing opportunity for its software in Asia.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

'China remains a largely untapped market for us, but we have steadily built our presence both with a direct sales channel as well as our OEM with Alibaba, the largest cloud vendor in Asia. The Client is a global company with presence in multiple geographies. We have established a strong strategic alliance which forms a solid platform from which to grow our opportunity in the future.'

Notice of results

The Company will announce its results for the full year ended 31 December 2018 on Wednesday 24 April 2019. There will be a presentation to analysts on the morning of results and an audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website at 12.00 noon on the day.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by David Richards, CEO and Chairman.

For further information, please contact:

WANdisco plc

via FTI Consulting

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1137

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight / Chris Birt / Kwaku Aning

Stifel(Nomad and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price / Rajpal Padam

Peel Hunt(Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Edward Knight / Nick Prowting

WH Ireland Limited(Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7220 1666

Adam Pollock

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize their IT infrastructure with its groundbreaking distributed coordination engine (DConE) in the WANdisco Fusion platform, enabling companies to generate hyperscale economics with the same IT budget - across multiple development environments, data centers, and cloud providers. WANdisco Fusion powers hundreds of the Global 2000, including Cisco Systems, Allianz, AMD, Juniper, Morgan Stanley and more. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba and other industry titans - WANdisco is igniting a LiveData movement worldwide.

For more information on WANdisco, visit http://www.wandisco.com

Disclaimer

WANdisco plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:36:10 UTC
