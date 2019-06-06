Wandisco : Block admission notification

WANdisco plc (LSE: WAND) the live data company, announces its block admission notification.
Name of issuer:
WANdisco plc
Name of scheme(s):
i. WANdisco plc UK Enterprise Management Incentive Plan 2012
ii. WANdisco plc UK Unapproved Sub-Plan 2012
iii. WANdisco plc US Sub-Plan 2012
iv. WANdisco plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2013
v. WANdisco plc US Equity Incentive Plan 2013
vi. WANdisco plc UK EMI Sub-plan 2013
Period of return:
From: 01 December 2018 To: 31 May 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
Ordinary shares of 10p each as follows:
i. 244,017
ii. 88,685
iii. 295,418
iv. 121,124
v. 2,456,427
vi. 522,605
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased (decreased) since the last return:
i. nil
ii. nil
iii. nil
iv. nil
v. nil
vi. nil
Less: Number of securities issued under the scheme(s) during the period:
i. 9,500
ii. nil
iii. nil
iv. 27,001
v. 11,315
vi. 64,371
Equals: Balance under the scheme(s) of securities not yet issued at the end of the period:
i. 234,517
ii. 88,685
iii. 295,418
iv. 94,123
v. 2,445,112
vi. 458,234
Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission:
2,300,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 10 July 2012 split as follows:
i. 774,850
ii. 407,260
iii. 1,117,890
3,700,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 16 March 2016 split as follows:
iv. 3,000,000
v. 200,000
vi. 500,000
1,750,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 8 December 2016 split as follows:
i. 89,296
ii. 9,890
iii. 468,610
iv. nil
v. 982,204
vi. 200,000
Total issued share capital as at the end of this period (including any shares held in Treasury):
45,124,689 ordinary shares
The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury
Contact name and telephone:
Erik E. Miller 001-925-365-0332
For further information, please contact:
WANdisco plc
via FTI Consulting
David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer
FTI Consulting
+44 (0)20 3727 1137
Matt Dixon / Harry Staight / Chris Birt / Kwaku Aning
Stifel(Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0)20 7710 7600
Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price / Rajpal Padam
Peel Hunt(Joint Broker)
Edward Knight / Nick Prowting
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
WH Ireland Limited(Joint Broker)
Adam Pollock
+44 (0)20 7220 1666
About WANdisco
WANdisco is shaping the future of data infrastructure with its groundbreaking Live Data platform, enabling companies to put all their data to work for the business - all the time, at any scale.
WANdisco makes data always available, always accurate, and always protected, delivering hyperscale economics to support exponential data growth with the same IT budget. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and other industry titans - as well as hundreds of customers among the Global 2000 - WANdisco is igniting a Live Data movement worldwide.