Wandisco : Block admission notification

6 June 2019

WANdisco plc

('WANdisco' or the 'Company')

Block admission notification

WANdisco plc (LSE: WAND) the live data company, announces its block admission notification.

Name of issuer: WANdisco plc Name of scheme(s): i. WANdisco plc UK Enterprise Management Incentive Plan 2012 ii. WANdisco plc UK Unapproved Sub-Plan 2012 iii. WANdisco plc US Sub-Plan 2012 iv. WANdisco plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2013 v. WANdisco plc US Equity Incentive Plan 2013 vi. WANdisco plc UK EMI Sub-plan 2013 Period of return: From: 01 December 2018 To: 31 May 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Ordinary shares of 10p each as follows: i. 244,017 ii. 88,685 iii. 295,418 iv. 121,124 v. 2,456,427 vi. 522,605 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased (decreased) since the last return: i. nil ii. nil iii. nil iv. nil v. nil vi. nil Less: Number of securities issued under the scheme(s) during the period: i. 9,500 ii. nil iii. nil iv. 27,001 v. 11,315 vi. 64,371 Equals: Balance under the scheme(s) of securities not yet issued at the end of the period: i. 234,517 ii. 88,685 iii. 295,418 iv. 94,123 v. 2,445,112 vi. 458,234 Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission: 2,300,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 10 July 2012 split as follows: i. 774,850 ii. 407,260 iii. 1,117,890 3,700,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 16 March 2016 split as follows: iv. 3,000,000 v. 200,000 vi. 500,000 1,750,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 8 December 2016 split as follows: i. 89,296 ii. 9,890 iii. 468,610 iv. nil v. 982,204 vi. 200,000 Total issued share capital as at the end of this period (including any shares held in Treasury): 45,124,689 ordinary shares The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury Contact name and telephone: Erik E. Miller 001-925-365-0332

For further information, please contact:

WANdisco plc via FTI Consulting David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer FTI Consulting +44 (0)20 3727 1137 Matt Dixon / Harry Staight / Chris Birt / Kwaku Aning Stifel (Nomad and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price / Rajpal Padam Peel Hunt (Joint Broker) Edward Knight / Nick Prowting +44 (0)20 7418 8900 WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker) Adam Pollock +44 (0)20 7220 1666

About WANdisco

WANdisco is shaping the future of data infrastructure with its groundbreaking Live Data platform, enabling companies to put all their data to work for the business - all the time, at any scale.

WANdisco makes data always available, always accurate, and always protected, delivering hyperscale economics to support exponential data growth with the same IT budget. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and other industry titans - as well as hundreds of customers among the Global 2000 - WANdisco is igniting a Live Data movement worldwide.

For additional information, please visit www.wandisco.com.