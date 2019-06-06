Log in
Wandisco : Block admission notification

06/06/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

6 June 2019

WANdisco plc

('WANdisco' or the 'Company')

Block admission notification

WANdisco plc (LSE: WAND) the live data company, announces its block admission notification.

Name of issuer:

WANdisco plc

Name of scheme(s):

i. WANdisco plc UK Enterprise Management Incentive Plan 2012

ii. WANdisco plc UK Unapproved Sub-Plan 2012

iii. WANdisco plc US Sub-Plan 2012

iv. WANdisco plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2013

v. WANdisco plc US Equity Incentive Plan 2013

vi. WANdisco plc UK EMI Sub-plan 2013

Period of return:

From: 01 December 2018 To: 31 May 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

Ordinary shares of 10p each as follows:

i. 244,017

ii. 88,685

iii. 295,418

iv. 121,124

v. 2,456,427

vi. 522,605

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased (decreased) since the last return:

i. nil

ii. nil

iii. nil

iv. nil

v. nil

vi. nil

Less: Number of securities issued under the scheme(s) during the period:

i. 9,500

ii. nil

iii. nil

iv. 27,001

v. 11,315

vi. 64,371

Equals: Balance under the scheme(s) of securities not yet issued at the end of the period:

i. 234,517

ii. 88,685

iii. 295,418

iv. 94,123

v. 2,445,112

vi. 458,234

Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission:

2,300,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 10 July 2012 split as follows:

i. 774,850

ii. 407,260

iii. 1,117,890

3,700,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 16 March 2016 split as follows:

iv. 3,000,000

v. 200,000

vi. 500,000

1,750,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each on 8 December 2016 split as follows:

i. 89,296

ii. 9,890

iii. 468,610

iv. nil

v. 982,204

vi. 200,000

Total issued share capital as at the end of this period (including any shares held in Treasury):

45,124,689 ordinary shares

The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury

Contact name and telephone:

Erik E. Miller 001-925-365-0332

For further information, please contact:

WANdisco plc

via FTI Consulting

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1137

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight / Chris Birt / Kwaku Aning

Stifel (Nomad and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price / Rajpal Padam

Peel Hunt (Joint Broker)

Edward Knight / Nick Prowting

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker)

Adam Pollock

+44 (0)20 7220 1666

About WANdisco

WANdisco is shaping the future of data infrastructure with its groundbreaking Live Data platform, enabling companies to put all their data to work for the business - all the time, at any scale.

WANdisco makes data always available, always accurate, and always protected, delivering hyperscale economics to support exponential data growth with the same IT budget. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and other industry titans - as well as hundreds of customers among the Global 2000 - WANdisco is igniting a Live Data movement worldwide.

For additional information, please visit www.wandisco.com.

Disclaimer

WANdisco plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 16:57:02 UTC
