Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wandisco PLC    WAND   JE00B6Y3DV84

WANDISCO PLC (WAND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/27 10:25:53 am
460 GBp   +7.98%
09/20WANDISCO PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017WANDISCO PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017WANDISCO PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wandisco : Healthcare Contract Win

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 09:00am CET

27 December 2018

WANdisco plc

('WANdisco,' the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Healthcare Contract Win

$700k contract for disaster recovery via IBM

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, is pleased to announce, that through its OEM sales partnership with IBM, the Company has secured a contract with a major American managed healthcare company (the 'Client'). The agreement will see IBM deploy the Company's patented Big Data and Cloud product, WANdisco Fusion.

The three-year agreement is valued at approximately $700k in royalties to be paid to WANdisco. Earlier this year, WANdisco significantly expanded its relationship with IBM, increasing the royalty percentage to 50% (previously 30%) and agreeing a guaranteed annual royalty commitment. In addition, WANdisco has also engaged in joint engineering work to support IBM BigSQL and other products, expanding the total addressable market.

The Client has substantial data requirements with over 45 million customers and 5,700 hospitals in its network and is using Fusion on-premise for replication and disaster recovery. It is also the first sale of WANdisco's newly released Live backup solution. WANdisco Fusion for Disaster Recovery is the only solution which ensures no downtime and no data loss in a disaster recovery scenario. WANdisco Fusion guarantees global data consistency and accessibility for a company's critical applications, protecting data in the event of a disaster without impacting on-premise or cloud application performance.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

'We are continuing to gain strong traction in industries where critical data is needed to be continuously available. This is the second major healthcare deal we have agreed this month and follows our largest ever cloud deal valued at $3 million. Our pipeline with IBM continues to build and our expanded relationship means we can efficiently and profitably service on-premise contracts.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by David Richards, CEO and Chairman.

For further information please contact:

WANdisco plc

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer

via FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight / Chris Birt / Kwaku Aning

+44 (0)20 3727 1137

Stifel (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price / Rajpal Padam

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Peel Hunt (Joint Broker)

Edward Knight / Nick Prowting

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker)

Adam Pollock

+44 (0)20 7220 1666

About WANdisco

WANdisco is shaping the future of data infrastructure with its groundbreaking Live Data platform, enabling companies to put all their data to work for the business - all the time, at any scale.

WANdisco makes data always available, always accurate, and always protected, delivering hyperscale economics to support exponential data growth with the same IT budget. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and other industry titans - as well as hundreds of customers among the Global 2000 - WANdisco is igniting a Live Data movement worldwide.

Disclaimer

WANdisco plc published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANDISCO PLC
09:00aWANDISCO : Healthcare Contract Win
PU
12/13WANDISCO : Significant health insurance contract win
PU
12/10WANDISCO : Director Dealings and Issue of Equity
PU
12/03WANDISCO : Block admission notification
PU
11/19WANDISCO : Board change
PU
11/19WANDISCO : Hire of SVP of marketing
PU
11/05WANDISCO : Contract win
PU
10/31WANDISCO : Director Dealings
PU
10/24WANDISCO : Director Dealings and Issue of Equity
PU
10/17WANDISCO : launches LiveData for Multicloud
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20,2 M
EBIT 2018 -10,1 M
Net income 2018 -10,4 M
Finance 2018 6,18 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 11,1x
EV / Sales 2019 8,02x
Capitalization 230 M
Chart WANDISCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Wandisco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANDISCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,2 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Richards Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Edwin Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yeturu Aahlad Director & Chief Scientist
Jagane Sundar Chief Technology Officer
Ramki Thurimella Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANDISCO PLC-25.59%230
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.56%754 035
RED HAT44.63%30 526
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC87.43%19 285
CITRIX SYSTEMS15.23%13 579
SPLUNK INC20.44%13 574
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.