Wandisco : Launch of LiveAnalytics for cloud migration

19 September 2019

WANdisco plc

('WANdisco' or the 'Company')

Launch of LiveAnalytics for cloud migration

Solution offers live insights during migration from on premise to cloud

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the live data company, has today announced the release of LiveAnalytics to provide live business insights when migrating Hadoop analytic workloads from on-premises to Spark-based analytics in the cloud. This solution allows both migrated and migrating data to be immediately available for analysis.

LiveAnalytics works in tandem with WANdisco's LiveMigrator, its petabyte-scale, non-blocking, single scan data migration technology launched 11 June 2019. Customers that are looking to modernise their analytics platform for machine learning and AI using Spark based systems such as Databricks, are able to have immediate access to data in the cloud for processing. Legacy market solutions would have to take a batch transfer approach leading to inconsistent results.

The launch of this solution further advances WANdisco's complementary suite of scalable LiveData solutions for cloud. WANdisco's technology covers the entire data journey from on premise to cloud through LiveMigrator (enabling single scan, non-blocking movement to the cloud), LiveAnalytics (continuous data analytics during cloud migration) and WANdisco's LiveData for Hybrid and Multi-cloud solution.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

'With WANdisco LiveMigrator, we solved the problem of moving petabyte scale data to the cloud without interruption to business operations. With LiveAnalytics, we have increased the scope of that vision.

'Enterprises that wish to modernize their analytics platform by leveraging Spark in the cloud can now migrate on-premises Hadoop analytics without interrupting their analytics processing, creating a seamless transition from Hadoop to Spark.

'With WANdisco's suite of complementary technologies, enterprises are now truly free to choose the analytics platform they want in the cloud and make the best decision for the business as a whole.'

For further information, please contact:

WANdisco plc via FTI Consulting David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer FTI Consulting +44 (0)20 3727 1137 Matt Dixon / Harry Staight / Chris Birt / Kwaku Aning Stifel(Nomad and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price / Rajpal Padam Peel Hunt(Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Edward Knight / Nick Prowting WH Ireland Limited(Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Adam Pollock

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize their IT infrastructure with its groundbreaking distributed coordination engine (DConE) in the WANdisco Fusion platform, enabling companies to generate hyperscale economics with the same IT budget - across multiple development environments, data centers, and cloud providers. WANdisco Fusion powers hundreds of the Global 2000, including Cisco Systems, Allianz, AMD, Juniper, Morgan Stanley and more. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba and other industry titans - WANdisco is igniting a LiveData movement worldwide.

For more information on WANdisco, visit http://www.wandisco.com