WANDISCO PLC

(WAND)
Wandisco : Notice of Interim Results and Capital Markets Day

08/21/2019 | 05:28am EDT

21 August 2019

WANdisco plc

('WANdisco' or the 'Company')

Notice of Interim Results and Capital Markets Day

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the live data company,will announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2019 on Wednesday 25 September 2019.

There will be a presentation to analysts on the morning of the results and an audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website at 12.00 noon on the day.

Following the results, the Company will host Capital Markets Days for research analysts and institutional investors in London on 15 October and New York on 17 October.

For further information, please contact:

WANdisco plc

via FTI Consulting

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1137

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight / Chris Birt / Kwaku Aning

Stifel(Nomad and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price / Rajpal Padam

Peel Hunt(Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Edward Knight / Nick Prowting

WH Ireland Limited(Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7220 1666

Adam Pollock

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize their IT infrastructure with its groundbreaking distributed coordination engine (DConE) in the WANdisco Fusion platform, enabling companies to generate hyperscale economics with the same IT budget - across multiple development environments, data centers, and cloud providers. WANdisco Fusion powers hundreds of the Global 2000, including Cisco Systems, Allianz, AMD, Juniper, Morgan Stanley and more. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba and other industry titans - WANdisco is igniting a LiveData movement worldwide.

For more information on WANdisco, visit http://www.wandisco.com

Disclaimer

WANdisco plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:27:09 UTC
