WANDISCO PLC (WAND)
01/07 11:35:13 am
510 GBp   -3.41%
2018WANDISCO PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017WANDISCO PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017WANDISCO PLC : annual earnings release
Wandisco : SQL product launch with IBM

01/08/2019 | 02:24am EST

8 January 2019

WANdisco plc

('WANdisco,' the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Product launch with IBM to support relational database technology

WANdisco and IBM Db2 Big SQL product significantly expands addressable LiveData market

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, has launched a new joint engineered solution with IBM to support relational database technology for the first time, significantly expanding the Group's addressable market.

The IBM Db2 Big SQLsolution was jointly engineered between IBM and WANdisco to extend the capability of IBM Big Replicate (IBM's product name for WANdisco Fusion) to support scenarios where customers are looking to take advantage of hybrid cloud. SQL is a language used in programming and designed for managing data held in a relational database management system. This is the first time that WANdisco has supported relational database technology, building upon existing Hadoop solutions to include SQL applications and private cloud.

IBM® Db2 Big SQL is a hybrid, high performance SQL engine for Hadoop, with support for a variety of data sources including HDFS, RDBMS, NoSQL databases, object stores and WebHDFS. Big SQL offers low latency queries, security, SQL compatibility, and Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) and federation capabilities. This enables organizations to derive value from enterprise data, allowing Data Scientists, Business Analysts, and Database Managers to access data where it resides, scale with cloud-ready flexibility, and improve query performance with numerous concurrent users.

WANdisco's relationship with IBM strengthened significantly in 2018 as the Group increased its royalty percentage to 50% (previously 30%) and agreed a guaranteed annual royalty commitment. New customers with IBM were secured in insurance, banking, telecommunications and with the US Government and on 27 December 2018 the Group won a three-year contract through IBM with a major American managed healthcare company valued at approximately $700k in royalties.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

'This co-engineered SQL solution with IBM is an exciting breakthrough for WANdisco as this is the first time that our technology has been applied to SQL data. This launch also represents a significant advancement of our relationship with a key partner and the scope of our addressable market in IBM's channel. WANdisco's unique technology presents great opportunity to collaborate with partners to address novel data requirements that previously have not been possible to meet.

Our close relationship with IBM was built upon further in 2018 with an increased royalty percentage and substantial client contracts. We look forward to growing opportunities with IBM in the year ahead, leveraging our new co-engineered product to address as yet untapped data requirements.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by David Richards, CEO and Chairman.

For further information please contact:

WANdisco plc

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer

via FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight / Chris Birt / Kwaku Aning

+44 (0)20 3727 1137

Stifel (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Fred Walsh / Neil Shah / Alex Price / Rajpal Padam

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Peel Hunt (Joint Broker)

Edward Knight / Nick Prowting

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

WH Ireland (Joint Broker)

Adam Pollock

+44 (0)20 7220 1666

About WANdisco

WANdisco is shaping the future of data infrastructure with its groundbreaking Live Data platform, enabling companies to put all their data to work for the business - all the time, at any scale.

WANdisco makes data always available, always accurate, and always protected, delivering hyperscale economics to support exponential data growth with the same IT budget. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and other industry titans - as well as hundreds of customers among the Global 2000 - WANdisco is igniting a Live Data movement worldwide.

Disclaimer

WANdisco plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:23:09 UTC
