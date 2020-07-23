Wang On : LETTER TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER(S) AND REPLY FORM - ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
WANG ON GROUP LIMITED
（宏 安 集 團 有 限 公 司）*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1222)
Dear New Registered Shareholder(s),
24 July 2020
Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications
In support of the environmental protection, to increase efficiency in communication with you and to save printing and mailing costs, Wang On Group Limited (the "Company") encourages and recommends you to select reading all future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") published on the Company's website at www.wangon.com (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies. The Corporate Communications which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with a copy of the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents;
(e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and in compliance with the bye-laws of the Company, please fill in the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by mail or by hand to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, or by email to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or a response indicating the objection from you by 24 August 2020, you will be deemed, until you serve reasonable notice in writing to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar (at the address above) or by e-mail to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, to have consented to read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a notification letter for the publication of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent to you in the future.
You are entitled to change the election of means of receipt and language(s) of all future Corporate Communications at any time by serving reasonable notice in writing to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar by mail (at the address above) or by email to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reason you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company, the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will, upon receipt of a written request by mail (at the address above) or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, promptly send you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.
Please note that: (a) printed copies of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of both the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the website of the Company at www.wangon.com and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.
By Order of the Board
WANG ON GROUP LIMITED
(宏安集團有限公司)*
Chan Chun Hong, Thomas
Managing Director
*For identification purpose only
Reply Form
To: Wang On Group Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 1222) c/o Tricor Tengis Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications^ of the Company in the manner as indicated below: (Please mark "✓" inONLY ONEof the following boxes.)
to access all future Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company (www.wangon.com) (the "Website Version") ONLY in place of receiving printed copies and receive a written notification letter for the publication of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company; or Email Address:
(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) an email notification letter only for the availability of the Corporate Communications on the website of the Company in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter for the publication of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent. The email address provided above is used for email notification of the release of the Corporate Communications only.)
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; or
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; or
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
Name of Registered Shareholder:
Contact telephone number:
Address:
Signature:
Date:
Notes:
Please complete all the items. If no box, or more than one box, is marked "✓", or any signature or other information is incorrectly completed, the Company reserves its right to treat this Reply Form as void.
If the Company does not receive this Reply Form or a response from you by 24 August 2020, you will be deemed to have consented to receive the Website Version of all Corporate Communications, and a notification for the publication of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent to you in the future.
By electing to access the Website Version of the Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company instead of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form.
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you, by serving reasonable prior written notice, inform the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by mail or by email to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
You have the right at any time by serving reasonable prior written notice to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company by mail (the address stated in note 5 above) or by email to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to change the election of means of receipt and/or language(s) of future Corporate Communications.
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other special instructions written on this Reply Form.
Should you have any queries in relation to this Reply Form, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.
Corporate Communications include but not limited to: (a) the directors' reports, annual accounts together with a copy of the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "PDPO").
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your appointment of proxy and other instructions.
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar and branch share registrar in Hong Kong, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Tengis Limited (the address stated in note 5 above).
Please cut along the dotted line
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to return
the Reply Form to us.
No postage stamp is required for local mailing in Hong Kong.
