Wang On : LETTER TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER(S) AND REPLY FORM - ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

WANG ON GROUP LIMITED

（宏 安 集 團 有 限 公 司）*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1222)

Dear New Registered Shareholder(s),

24 July 2020

Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

In support of the environmental protection, to increase efficiency in communication with you and to save printing and mailing costs, Wang On Group Limited (the "Company") encourages and recommends you to select reading all future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") published on the Company's website at www.wangon.com (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies. The Corporate Communications which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with a copy of the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents;

(e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and in compliance with the bye-laws of the Company, please fill in the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by mail or by hand to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, or by email to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or a response indicating the objection from you by 24 August 2020, you will be deemed, until you serve reasonable notice in writing to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar (at the address above) or by e-mail to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, to have consented to read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a notification letter for the publication of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled to change the election of means of receipt and language(s) of all future Corporate Communications at any time by serving reasonable notice in writing to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar by mail (at the address above) or by email to is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reason you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company, the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will, upon receipt of a written request by mail (at the address above) or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, promptly send you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

Please note that: (a) printed copies of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of both the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the website of the Company at www.wangon.com and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

By Order of the Board

WANG ON GROUP LIMITED

(宏安集團有限公司)*

Chan Chun Hong, Thomas

Managing Director