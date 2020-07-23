Wang On : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

In order to be valid, a form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as practicable and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the SGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude Members from attending and voting at the SGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should they so wish and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. The record date for the determination of the entitlement to attend and vote at the SGM will be the close of business on Thursday, 20 August 2020.