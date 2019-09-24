Wang On : TitleDISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE LOAN

The advance in respect of the Loan was made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength and repayment ability of the Customers, the securities and the relatively short term nature of the advance. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the advance to the Customers are relatively low.

FUNDING OF THE LOAN

The Group will finance the Loan with its internal resources.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The Group is principally engaged in (i) management and sub-licensing of fresh markets and treasury management in Hong Kong and the PRC; (ii) property investment and

property development in Hong Kong through its 75%-owned listed non wholly-owned subsidiary, Wang On Properties Limited 宏安地產有限公司 (Stock Code: 1243); and

(iii) manufacturing and/or retailing of pharmaceutical and health food products through its

58.08%-owned listed non wholly-owned subsidiary, Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited (位元堂藥業控股有限公司*) (Stock Code: 897). The Lender is an indirect wholly-

owned subsidiary of the Company and a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability which is principally engaged in treasury management under the Money Lenders Ordinance.

Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the provision of the Loan to the Customers is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The terms of the Loan Agreement were negotiated on an arm's length basis between the Lender and the Customers. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement are entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of the Customers, the Loan is secured and that a stable revenue and cash inflow from the interest income are expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and the entering into the Loan Agreement is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

* For identification purpose only