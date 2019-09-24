Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Wang On Group Limited    1222   BMG9429S2464

WANG ON GROUP LIMITED

(1222)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wang On : TitleDISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 10:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WANG ON GROUP LIMITED

（宏 安 集 團 有 限 公 司）*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1222)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

On 24 September 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement to grant the Loan to the Customers of the principal amount of HK$80.0 million for a term of two (2) months with an average interest rate of approximately 19.13% per annum.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company as one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement exceeds 5% and is below 25%. Therefore, the transaction is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

On 24 September 2019, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement to grant the Loan to the Customers of the principal amount of HK$80.0 million for a term of two (2) months with an average interest rate of approximately 19.13% per annum. The Loan may be drawn down in one lump sum by the Customers during the Availability Period.

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Date of the Loan

:

24 September 2019

  Agreement

Lender

:

Fulling, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited

liability and is indirectly wholly owned by the Company as

at the date of this announcement. The Lender is principally

engaged in treasury management under the Money Lenders

Ordinance.

Borrower

:

The Customers comprising a company incorporated under

the laws of Hong Kong and is principally engaged in

investment holding and an individual. To the best of the

knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having

made all reasonable enquiries, the Customers (and its

ultimate beneficial owner) are Independent Third Parties

and not connected with the Group. Save as disclosed

above, there is no prior transaction entered into between

the Group and the Customers and/or its ultimate beneficial

owner which is required to be aggregated with the Loan

Agreement pursuant to the Listing Rules.

Loan amount

:

HK$80.0 million

Interest rate

:

A monthly interest of HK$1.35 million for the first month

and a monthly interest of HK$1.2 million for the second

month. The average interest rate is approximately 19.13%.

Term

:

Two (2) months commencing from the Drawdown Date of

the Loan

Repayment

:

The principal together with the outstanding interest thereon

(if any) shall, in any event, be repaid in full two (2) months

from the Drawdown Date.

Securities

:

Unregistered second mortgage in respect of two properties

situated in Central, Hong Kong and Austin Road West,

Kowloon with an aggregate current market value of

approximately HK$700.0 million.

- 2 -

INFORMATION ON THE CREDIT RISK RELATING TO THE LOAN

The advance in respect of the Loan was made on the basis of the Company's credit assessments made on the financial strength and repayment ability of the Customers, the securities and the relatively short term nature of the advance. After taking into account the factors as disclosed above in assessing the risks of the relevant advance, the Company considers that the risks involved in the advance to the Customers are relatively low.

FUNDING OF THE LOAN

The Group will finance the Loan with its internal resources.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The Group is principally engaged in (i) management and sub-licensing of fresh markets and treasury management in Hong Kong and the PRC; (ii) property investment and

property development in Hong Kong through its 75%-owned listed non wholly-owned subsidiary, Wang On Properties Limited 宏安地產有限公司 (Stock Code: 1243); and

(iii) manufacturing and/or retailing of pharmaceutical and health food products through its

58.08%-owned listed non wholly-owned subsidiary, Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited (位元堂藥業控股有限公司*) (Stock Code: 897). The Lender is an indirect wholly-

owned subsidiary of the Company and a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability which is principally engaged in treasury management under the Money Lenders Ordinance.

Taking into account the principal business activities of the Group, the provision of the Loan to the Customers is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The terms of the Loan Agreement were negotiated on an arm's length basis between the Lender and the Customers. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Loan Agreement are entered into on normal commercial terms based on the Company's credit policy. Taking into account the satisfactory financial background of the Customers, the Loan is secured and that a stable revenue and cash inflow from the interest income are expected, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and the entering into the Loan Agreement is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

* For identification purpose only

- 3 -

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company as one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Agreement exceeds 5% and is below 25%. Therefore, the transaction is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the same meanings set out below:

"Availability Period"

the period commencing from the date of the Loan

Agreement and ending on the earliest of (a) the date falling

one month from the date of the Loan Agreement; (b) the

date on which the Loan is cancelled pursuant to the terms

of the Loan Agreement; or (c) the date on which the Loan

is fully advanced

"Board"

the board of the Directors

"Company"

Wang On Group Limited (宏安集團有限公司)*, an

exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited

liability, whose Shares are listed and traded on the Main

Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1222)

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Customers"

the borrowers comprising a company incorporated in Hong

Kong with limited liability and an individual, both are

Independent Third Parties

"Director(s)"

the directors of the Company

"Drawdown Date"

the date on which the Loan is drawn down

"Group"

the Company together with its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

* For identification purpose only

- 4 -

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

party(ies) who is/are independent of the Company and its

connected person(s)

"Lender" or "Fulling"

Fulling Limited, a company incorporated in Hong

Kong with limited liability and is an indirect wholly-

owned subsidiary of the Company as at the date of this

announcement

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Loan"

a secured loan in the principal amount of HK$80.0 million

granted by the Lender to the Customers

"Loan Agreement"

the loan agreement dated 24 September 2019 entered into

between the Lender and the Customers pursuant to which

the Lender agreed to advance the Loan to the Customers

"Money Lenders Ordinance"

the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws

of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this

announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

and Taiwan

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the issued share

capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wang On Group Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 14:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANG ON GROUP LIMITED
10:07aWANG ON : TitleDISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION REGARDING PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTA..
PU
09:32aWANG ON : Discloseable transaction regarding provision of financial assistance
PU
08/08WANG ON : TitleWang On Group's Allmart Markets Distribute Free Rice To Promote Y..
PU
08/01WANG ON : TitleNext Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued sha..
PU
08/01WANG ON : TitleMONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR TH..
PU
07/31Ex-chairman of China Development Bank under probe by graft-buster
RE
07/30WANG ON : Title2019 ANNUAL REPORT
PU
07/30WANG ON : TitleNOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PU
07/30WANG ON : TitleFORM OF PROXY FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETI..
PU
07/30WANG ON : TitleCIRCULAR REGARDING PROPOSALS FOR GRANT OF NEW ISSUE MANDATE AND N..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 426 M
Chart WANG ON GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wang On Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANG ON GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,09  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Hong Chan Managing Director & Executive Director
Ching Ho Tang Chairman
Yu Kwan Law Group Chief Financial Officer
Kai Wing Chan Chief Technology Officer
Peng Fei Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANG ON GROUP LIMITED-5.26%186
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.25%41 990
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.09%34 798
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.46%28 909
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-29.22%28 032
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD3.85%27 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group