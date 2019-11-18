Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Want Want China Holdings Limited    0151   KYG9431R1039

WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0151)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Want Want China 1st Half Net Profit Rose 18% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:44pm EST

By Yifan Wang

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (0151.HK) said its net profit for the first half of its fiscal year rose 18% on year, driven by a better product mix and lower raw material costs.

Net profit for the April-to-September period was 1.61 billion yuan ($229.1 million), compared with CNY1.36 billion in the same period last year, the food and beverage maker known for its rice crackers, said in its earnings statement.

Revenue grew at a slower pace of 0.6% to CNY9.30 billion, it said.

In coming months, Want Want plans to launch a new brand targeting elder consumers, and will expand product offerings under its new nutrition and diet brand, it said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.64% 12.085 End-of-day quote.15.40%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 7.0279 Delayed Quote.1.97%
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.95% 6.39 End-of-day quote.16.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS L
11/18Want Want China 1st Half Net Profit Rose 18% on Year
DJ
11/18WANT WANT CHINA : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 se..
PU
11/14WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/22WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
08/22WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/20WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. : Proxy Statments
CO
07/17WANT WANT CHINA : Rebuttal and clarification announcement
PU
07/16WANT WANT CHINA : Notification letter and request form to shareholders
PU
07/16WANT WANT CHINA : Notification letter and request form to non-registered holders
PU
07/16WANT WANT CHINA : 2018/2019 annual report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 046 M
EBIT 2020 700 M
Net income 2020 538 M
Finance 2020 1 237 M
Yield 2020 3,88%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
EV / Sales2021 2,76x
Capitalization 10 135 M
Chart WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Want Want China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 0,86  $
Last Close Price 0,82  $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eng-Meng Tsai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wang-Chia Tsai COO, Executive Director, VP-Dairy & Beverages
Chi-Wen Chu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chen-Shih Lin Chief Technology Officer
Hung-Hsing Ting MD-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED16.39%10 042
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.26.53%25 188
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED19.75%14 856
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 207
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 112
A2 MILK COMPANY LTD--.--%6 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group