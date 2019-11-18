Want Want China 1st Half Net Profit Rose 18% on Year

By Yifan Wang



Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (0151.HK) said its net profit for the first half of its fiscal year rose 18% on year, driven by a better product mix and lower raw material costs.

Net profit for the April-to-September period was 1.61 billion yuan ($229.1 million), compared with CNY1.36 billion in the same period last year, the food and beverage maker known for its rice crackers, said in its earnings statement.

Revenue grew at a slower pace of 0.6% to CNY9.30 billion, it said.

In coming months, Want Want plans to launch a new brand targeting elder consumers, and will expand product offerings under its new nutrition and diet brand, it said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com