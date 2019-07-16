Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Want Want China Holdings Ltd.    0151   KYG9431R1039

WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.

(0151)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Want Want China : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:25am EDT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0151)

Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting

I/We (Note 1)

of

being

the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

shares of US$0.02 each in the share capital of Want Want China Holdings

Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Note 3)

or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and

vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel, 64 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting as hereunder indicated and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)

1.

To consider and approve the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the

directors and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.

2.

(a)

To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019.

(b)

To declare a special dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019.

3.

(a)

(i)

To re-elect Mr. Tsai Shao-Chung as a director of the Company;

(ii)

To re-elect Mr. Huang Yung-Sung as a director of the Company;

(iii)

To re-elect Mr. Chu Chi-Wen as a director of the Company;

(iv)

To re-elect Mr. Tsai Ming-Hui as a director of the Company;

(v)

To re-elect Ms. Lai Hong Yee as a director of the Company;

(vi)

To re-elect Mr. Cheng Wen-Hsien as a director of the Company; and

(vii) To re-elect Dr. Pei Kerwei as a director of the Company.

(b)

To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the

directors of the Company.

4.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's auditor and authorize the board of

directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

5.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to exercise the powers of the

Company to repurchase the shares of the Company in accordance with ordinary resolution

number 5 as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting.

6.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with

additional shares of the Company in accordance with ordinary resolution number 6 as set

out in the notice of Annual General Meeting.

7.

Conditional upon ordinary resolutions number 5 and 6 being passed, to extend the general

mandate granted to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional

shares of the Company in accordance with ordinary resolution number 7 as set out in the

notice of Annual General Meeting.

Dated this

day of

2019.

Signature(s) (Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy of this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, each appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting will act as your proxy. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON
    WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast your votes at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Annual General Meeting other than those referred to in the notice of Annual General Meeting.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same.
  6. Where there are joint registered holders of any share(s) of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the Annual General Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share(s) as if he/she were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Annual General Meeting, personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s).
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed (if any) or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. not later than 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, 18 August 2019) or any adjournment thereof. Please note that 17 August 2019 and 18 August 2019 are not working days in Hong Kong and Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited's offices will not be open on these days for physical delivery of the form of proxy. To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited before the deadline.
  8. The proxy needs not be a member of the Company but must attend the Annual General Meeting in person to represent you.
  9. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) if you so wish and in such event, the relevant form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

Disclaimer

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 09:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS L
05:25aWANT WANT CHINA : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting
PU
05:25aWANT WANT CHINA : General mandates to repurchase shares and issue new shares, re..
PU
07/01WANT WANT CHINA : Re-designation of director
PU
06/20WANT WANT CHINA : The passing of an independent non-executive director
PU
06/18WANT WANT CHINA : year net up 11.6% to RMB3.48 billion
AQ
06/18WANT WANT CHINA : Acquisition of entire equity interest in the target company
PU
06/18WANT WANT CHINA : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 march 201..
PU
06/18WANT WANT CHINA : Presentation on annual results for the year ended 31 march 201..
PU
06/13WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. : annual earnings release
05/17WANT WANT CHINA : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 118 M
EBIT 2020 707 M
Net income 2020 548 M
Finance 2020 1 300 M
Yield 2020 4,00%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
EV / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 9 952 M
Chart WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Want Want China Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 0,88  $
Last Close Price 0,80  $
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eng-Meng Tsai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wang-Chia Tsai COO, Executive Director, VP-Dairy & Beverages
Chi-Wen Chu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chen-Shih Lin Chief Technology Officer
Hung-Hsing Ting MD-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.14.21%10 007
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP47.38%30 069
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED30.66%15 984
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 373
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 466
A2 MILK COMPANY LTD--.--%8 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About