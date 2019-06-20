Want Want China : THE PASSING OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0151)

THE PASSING OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

It is with profound sadness that the board of directors (the "Board") of Want Want China Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lee Kwang-Chou, an independent non-executive director and a member of each of the audit and risk management committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company, passed away due to illness on 19 June 2019.

Mr. Lee made invaluable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to the late Mr. Lee for his dedication and contributions. The Board further expresses its deepest sorrow for his departure and conveys its deepest condolences to his family.

Following the passing away of Mr. Lee, the Company is not in compliance with Rule 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), which stipulates that the Company must appoint independent non-executive directors representing at least one-third of the Board. The Company is endeavouring to identify suitable candidate to fill the vacancy as soon as practicable, with the relevant appointment(s) to be made within three months from the date of passing away of Mr. Lee as required under Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

