Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Want Want China Holdings Ltd.    0151   KYG9431R1039

WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.

(0151)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Want Want China : THE PASSING OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 01:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0151)

THE PASSING OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

It is with profound sadness that the board of directors (the "Board") of Want Want China Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lee Kwang-Chou, an independent non-executive director and a member of each of the audit and risk management committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company, passed away due to illness on 19 June 2019.

Mr. Lee made invaluable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to the late Mr. Lee for his dedication and contributions. The Board further expresses its deepest sorrow for his departure and conveys its deepest condolences to his family.

Following the passing away of Mr. Lee, the Company is not in compliance with Rule 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), which stipulates that the Company must appoint independent non-executive directors representing at least one-third of the Board. The Company is endeavouring to identify suitable candidate to fill the vacancy as soon as practicable, with the relevant appointment(s) to be made within three months from the date of passing away of Mr. Lee as required under Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Want Want China Holdings Limited

TSAI Eng-Meng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 June 2019

1

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. TSAI Eng-Meng, Mr. TSAI Wang- Chia, Mr. HUANG Yung-Sung, Mr. CHU Chi-Wen, Mr. TSAI Ming-Hui and Ms. LAI Hong Yee; the non- executive Directors are Mr. Liao Ching-Tsun, Mr. TSAI Shao-Chung, Mr. MAKI Haruo and Mr. CHENG Wen-Hsien; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. TOH David Ka Hock, Dr. PEI Kerwei, Mr. HSIEH Tien-Jen and Mr. LEE Kwok Ming.

2

Disclaimer

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 05:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS L
01:04aWANT WANT CHINA : The passing of an independent non-executive director
PU
06/18WANT WANT CHINA : year net up 11.6% to RMB3.48 billion
AQ
06/18WANT WANT CHINA : Acquisition of entire equity interest in the target company
PU
06/18WANT WANT CHINA : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 march 201..
PU
06/18WANT WANT CHINA : Presentation on annual results for the year ended 31 march 201..
PU
06/13WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. : annual earnings release
05/17WANT WANT CHINA : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
04/23WANT WANT CHINA : Taiwan's Want Want received NT$2.8 billion state grant from Ch..
AQ
02/20HSI opens up 176 pts at 28,404; H-share up 86 pts to 11,203
AQ
2018WANT WANT CHINA : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 21 270 M
EBIT 2019 4 433 M
Net income 2019 3 381 M
Finance 2019 6 572 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 18,47
P/E ratio 2020 17,04
EV / Sales 2019 2,64x
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 62 713 M
Chart WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Want Want China Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,82  CNY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eng-Meng Tsai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wang-Chia Tsai COO, Executive Director, VP-Dairy & Beverages
Chi-Wen Chu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chen-Shih Lin Chief Technology Officer
Hung-Hsing Ting MD-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.10.56%9 156
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP37.76%27 003
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED25.72%14 382
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 585
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 279
A2 MILK COMPANY LTD--.--%7 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About